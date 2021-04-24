Global Precision Harvesting Market Rapid Business Development, Value Chain, Sales Channels Analysis, Opportunities

The market insights provided in this wide-ranging market research report are based upon SWOT analysis on which businesses can rely confidently. With the precise and high-tech information about this industry, businesses can know about the types of consumers, consumer’s demands and preferences, their perspectives about the product, their buying intentions, their response to particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product already existing in the market through this report. This information and market insights covered in this market document assists with maximizing or minimizing the production of goods depending on the conditions of demand.

The examination of advancement openings, regional analysis, and attentive study will prompt revenue estimation. Increasing savings and efficiency in agriculture has resulted in global precision harvesting market to rise to a projected value of USD 23.78 billion by 2026 rising growing with a CAGR of 11.18% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, AgJunction announced that they had agreed to collaborate with Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. The agreement will help both the companies deliver specific technological development and help in expanding their product portfolios.

In July 2018, Clean Seed Capital announced that they had agreed to acquire HARVEST INTERNATIONAL, INC. With this acquisition both the companies will be able to enhance their technological offerings and provide consumers and farmers with modern technology.

Geographical Breakdown and Analysis:

This relevant study includes a thorough reference of vivid geographical spectrum, highlighting crucial elements such as notable growth hotspots, vendor investments pertaining to advertising and promotion, product and service portfolio expansion, technological milestones and consequent customer reactions.

The report broadly segregates this market into specific regional pockets comprising North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa.

Further in the report, readers are offered high end market relevant details bordering sales performance and profit generation across specific geographical region.

Besides analyzing investment returns across each geographical pocket, the report also proceeds with unravelling minute details on customer behavior, purchase tendencies as well as swift transitions in choices, based on which frontline players may re-assess growth objectives for long-term stability.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing adoption of mechanical labour techniques in agriculture instead of labour-intensive labour methods due to the growing cost of labour; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Government promotion and support for adoption and applications for modern agriculture techniques; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

High initial cost for purchasing and integration of machines is expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of penetration and skills required by farmers to fully integrate precision harvesting and agriculture; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Leading Players of Precision Harvesting Market are Deere & Company; Trimble Inc., AgJunction, Raven Industries, CLAAS KGaA mbH, Ag Leader Technology, TEEJET TECHNOLOGIES, Topcon, DICKEY-john, CNH Industrial N.V., Ploeger Oxbo Group, N.V. Dewulf S.A., Clean Seed Capital, Pellenc | Agriculture | South Africa, KUBOTA Corporation, ISEKI & CO., LTD., Harvest Automation, Vision Robotics Corporation, FFRobotics and HARVEST CROO.

Key Market Segmentation of Precision Harvesting Market

By Application

Horticulture

Greenhouse

Crops

Others

By Offering

Hardware (Guidance & Steering System, Global Positioning System (GPS), Robotic Arm

Sensors, Cameras, Yield Monitoring System Others 0

Software

Services

By Product Type

Harvesting Robots

Self-Propelled Forage Harvesters

Combine Harvesters

By Geography

Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Table of Contents: Global Precision Harvesting Market

Executive Summary

Scope/opportunities of the Report

Research Methodology

Market Landscape

Pipeline Analysis

Market Sizing

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Regional Landscape

Business Decision Framework

Drivers And Challenges

Market Key Trends

Players Landscape

Players Analysis

Appendix

Competitive Analysis: Global Precision Harvesting Market

Global precision harvesting market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of precision harvesting market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

