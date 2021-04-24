Acetylated Monoglycerides Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2028

Acetylated Monoglycerides: Introduction & Market Outlook

Acetylated monoglycerides (AMG) are the functional additives in which acetic acid is connected to the monoglycerides. In the commercial market place, the acetylated monoglycerides are synthesized through the inter esterification of the edible fats along with triacetin with the help of the catalytic agent. The acetylated monoglycerides is also prepared with the acetylation of monoglycerides and acetic anhydride without using any catalyst intermediate. Out of these two, the former one production process for acetylated monoglycerides is gaining substantial exposure in the market place.

Acetylated monoglycerides compound are available in waxy solid uniformity with pale to white yellow color. Acetylated monoglycerides have numerous applications in food & beverage industry such as volume enhancer & interior texture in bakery products, viscosity enhancer in numerous chocolate products, consistency enhancer in mike products such as milk creams & yogurt among others, enhances solidity and mousse formation in pastry , high oils ,cakes airing, whipped creams & cream mixtures enhancer. Acetylated monoglycerides are also used to produce and maintain air bubbles in imitation creams, which helps in a desired texture and stable product. Likewise, in majority of the confectionary products such as caramel & toffees, chewing gum, chocolates to name a few, acetylated mixture is used as an agent which creates the mixture substances that are commonly unable to being mixed such as oil & water.

Acetylated Monoglycerides: Market Dynamics

Growing demand for emulsifiers and stabilizers in bakery, milk and confectionary products is mainly fueling the growth of global acetylated monoglycerides. Furthermore, the growing preference for processed foods and beverages because of changing lifestyle of the end use is further up surging the growth of acetylated monoglycerides in the global marketplace. Several macroeconomic factors such as growing health consciousness amongst the consumers, rapid rate of urbanization, and increasing population are some of the key factors creating substantial growth opportunities for the acetylated monoglycerides manufacturers.

Although, the synthesis of acetylated monoglycerides is done from vegetable oil but some of the synthesis processes use animal fat in order to produce value added food additives, which can be act as a restraining factor to global acetylated monoglycerides market as vegetarians are reluctant to these kind of products.

On the basis of Production Process, the Acetylated Monoglycerides can be segmented as:

Synthetic

Natural

On the basis of Application, the Acetylated Monoglycerides can be segmented as:

Emulsifier

Intensifier

Mousse enhancer

Stabilizers

On the basis of Application, the Acetylated Monoglycerides can be segmented as:

Food and Beverages Industry Dairy Bakery Confectionaries Others

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Personal Care Industry

Acetylated Monoglycerides: Region Wise Trends

By geographies, the global acetylated monoglycerides market is segregated into nine regions — North America, Latin America, China, South East Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe , the Middle East & Africa, and Japan. Amongst the regions, North America to showcase the lion share in global acetylated monoglycerides market, attributable to a substantial value share in food & bakery product market. Western Europe is trailed by North America in the global acetylated monoglycerides market, due to quickly rising interest for emulsifier adoption in pharmaceutical & personal care application.

China & South East Asia Pacific countries are relied upon to represent moderately high volume share in the global acetylated monoglycerides market, attributable to quickly changing in the way of life of the end users and expanding personal care market across the region. Eastern Europe and Japan likewise represents noteworthy share in the global acetylated monoglycerides market. Middle East Africa and Latin America is estimated to provide moderate growth opportunities for the acetylated monoglycerides market, attributable to developing economy and generally low-revenue share in the global marketplace. Overall, the prima facie for the global acetylated monoglycerides market will have a positive development over the estimate time frame.

Examples of some of the market participants in the Global Acetylated Monoglycerides identified across the value chain include:

Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd.

Rikevita (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd

Nanjing Xinxu Industry & Trade Co., Ltd

Stepan Company

Vision ingredients

Wego chemical mineral corp.

Shandong yuwang industrial co., ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

