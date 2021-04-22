Single Chamber MRI Safe Implantable Defibrillator Devices Market 2031 Growth Factors and Opportunities

The global demand for MRI safe implantable defribrillator devices witnessed a slight fall in the first quarter of 2020 due to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. Major attention was shifted towards preventing the ongoing crisis leading to neglecting further developments in this market. However, as the cases are getting down in 2021, incessant efforts of the market players are helping themto recuperate their market position.

MRI Safe Implantable Defibrillator Devices Market: Drivers & Restraints

Several product advancements, rising geriatric population, increase in cardiac diseases and number of eligible population are some of the factors supporting the market growth of MRI safe implantable defibrillator devices. Furthermore, rising evidence about safety of these systems and effective marketing campaigns by various manufacturers supports the market growth of MRI safe implantable defibrillator devices. However, high product pricing and stringent regulatory issues for product approval lowers its market growth over the forecast period. Reimbursement issues, lack of skilled professionals in several countries are also limiting the market progress.

MRI Safe Implantable Defibrillator Devices Market: Segmentation

Segmentation by Product Type:

Single Chamber Defibrillator

Dual Chamber Defibrillator

Segmentation by Modality:

MR Conditional Defibrillator

MR Safe Defibrillator

Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

MRI Safe Implantable Defibrillator Devices Market: Overview

There are very few companies involved in the manufacturing of devices with MRI compatibility. The products are launched in the market only few years back. Medtronic announced the CE Mark and European launch of first MRI safe implantable defibrillator devices to allow for full-body MRI Scans in April 2014. USFDA has also approved the first MRI compatible ICD manufactured by Medtronic recently in September 2015. Despite the launch of MRI safe implantable defibrillator devices, most of the population is still present with the non-MRI compatible devices.

Companies in this direction are investing on research and development activities for advancement in these device types to improve therapy outcomes and manufacturing of low cost MRI safe implantable defibrillator devices. Top 3 companies in this market represent most of the market share globally for these MRI safe implantable defibrillator devices due to their strong presence, product approvals, brand strength and lack of competitors.

MRI Safe Implantable Defibrillator Devices Market Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the players in the MRI Safe Implantable Defibrillator Devices market includes Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, Microport, Biotronik etc.

