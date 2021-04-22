Shelf Stable Probiotics Market: Growth, Demand and Key Players to 2029 | UAS Labs, DuPont

Shelf Stable Probiotics Market: Overview

Shelf stable probiotics are a high performance probiotic bacterial culture and can be used as additives in food, beverage, and nutritional supplement products. Shelf stable probiotics can be used in nutritional supplements and animal feed as well. According to recent studies on culture bacteria or good bacterial culture that are used for gut health, shelf stable probiotics are more efficient than regular probiotics, and need not be refrigerated for the viability of the good bacteria. The upward trend of probiotics products consumption is expected to bolster the growth of shelf stable probiotics market.

Growth in the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industry is likely to expand the market for shelf stable probiotics. The novel progresses in the nutraceutical products such as probiotic containing drinks, probiotic capsules etc are expected to push the adoption of shelf stable probiotics.

Shelf Stable Probiotic Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing usage of shelf stable probiotics as a viable cell culture in the nutritional supplements and animal feed industry is the vital driver for the evolution of the global shelf stable probiotics market. Shelf stable probiotics are gaining reputation as they play an important role in enlightening feed digestibility, nutrient absorption, cost reduction, and better performance. Shelf stable probiotics are attaining admiration as they are substituting antibiotics for better health and performance of animals, giving the animal feed sector an enormous boost for progress in the future.

Moreover, the flourishing nutritional beverages industry is expected to bolster the demand for shelf stable probiotics. Increasing spending on nutritional infant products and health food is likely to expand the shelf stable probiotics market across the globe.

Shelf stable probiotics provide a natural defense system to the body, and protect it against damaging microorganisms, which is and able to reduce the mortality rates is animals. This is likely to spur the demand for shelf stable probiotics in food and animal feed.

Shelf Stable Probiotics Market: Segmentation

The shelf stable probiotics market is segmented into different parts based on type, form, application, and geography.

Based on type, the shelf stable probiotics market is segmented into:

Bifidobacterium

Lactobacillus

Bacillus

Enterococcus

Others

Based on form, the shelf stable probiotics market is segmented into:

Capsules

Powder

Liquid

Based on application, the shelf stable probiotics market is segmented into:

Food & Beverages

Food

Functional Food

Dairy Products

Cereals and Snacks

Confectionary

Other Foods

Beverages

Fruit Drinks

Recovery Drinks

Carbonated Drinks

Other Beverages

Nutraceuticals

Infant Formula

Animal Feed

Other Applications

Shelf Stable Probiotics Market: Regional Outlook

The shelf stable probiotics market is anticipated to record vigorous growth across all the geographies over the forecast period. Growing nutritional food and nutraceutical industries across geographies of the globe is expected to push up the market for shelf stable probiotics.

Emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil are likely to create noteworthy demand for shelf stable probiotics, as there is lucrative growth in the nutritional food as well as animal feed sectors. The East Asia & South Asia market is expected to grow at an expressively high growth rate, due to the growing population and shifting food intake habitats, which are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the shelf stable probiotics market.

The shelf stable probiotics market in North America is steadily growing due to high per capita expenditure on health food products and rising awareness.

Developed market such as Europe is likely to boost the growth of the shelf stable probiotics market as the consumption of healthy dairy products may spur the demand for shelf stable probiotics in the region during the forecast period.

However, antagonistic effects on consumers due to allergic reactions from shelf stable probiotic products have been registered with health organizations and institutions, which is expected to hinder the progress of the global shelf stable probiotics market during the forecast period.

Shelf Stable Probiotics Market: Key Players

A few of the prominent players in the shelf stable probiotics market are Ganeden, Inc., UAS Labs, DuPont USA, Jarrow Probiotics, DSM Human Nutrition & Health, Klaire Labs, Virun, and Chr. Hansen A/S, and among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the shelf stable probiotics market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report for the shelf stable probiotics market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, type, form, and application.

The shelf stable probiotics market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Segments of the Shelf Stable Probiotics Market

Market Dynamics

Size of the Shelf Stable Probiotics Market

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain of the of the Shelf Stable Probiotics Market

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

Oceania (Australia & New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The shelf stable probiotics report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report for shelf stable probiotics provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

