Propylene Oxide Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Of Top Key Player 2016 – 2024

Persistence Market Research (PMR), in its report, projects the global propylene oxide market to account for revenues worth US$ 13,328 Mn in 2017. This number is expected to surpass US$ 20,000 Mn by 2025-end. The market is estimated to register 5.4% CAGR in terms of value. Increasing applications of propylene glycol as a construction chemical on the back of growing construction sector is expected to drive market growth.

Robust Demand for Propylene Oxide in Production of Various Automotive Products to Drive Market Growth

Increasing demand for automotive products has driven considerable growth in automotive sector. Demand for Propylene oxide is on a surge for manufacturing various automotive products such as sealants, adhesives, flexible foams, and paints. Soaring urbanisation and surging production of automobiles have led to huge demand for some continuously adopted products such as carpets, mattresses, car seats and insulators. Such products utilize polyurethane which in turn requires propylene oxide as raw material. The aforementioned factors are expected to drive growth of the market. In addition, increasing application of propylene oxide and its derivatives in various end-use products including engineering plastics & fibers, brakes & hydraulic fluids, power cruisers, automotive coolants, and aircraft deicing fluids are expected to fuel demand for propylene oxide.

Request to Sample report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/10190



Presence of More Effective Alternatives to Hamper Market Growth of Propylene Oxide Globally

However, several alternatives of propylene oxide have been introduced in the market which are more effective. Moreover, propylene oxide poses negative impacts on the environment and affects humans. Over consumption of propylene oxide may result into hazardous effects on human respiratory track, and causes irritation to eyes and skin. These factors are expected to restrain growth of the global propylene oxide market.

Request PMR insights on measuring the impact of COVID-19 coronavirus across industries

In terms of volume, polyether polyols is expected to be the largest application of propylene oxide. Demand for propylene oxide in production polyether polyols is expected to reach nearly 10,000 KT by 2025-end. In addition, demand for propylene oxide in production of flame retardants is projected to exhibit fastest expansion through 2025.

APAC to be the Largest Market for Propylene Oxide by 2025-End

Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to be the most lucrative region for propylene oxide market, followed by North America. Sales of propylene oxide in APAC will account for around 4,600 KT in 2017, and it is further estimated to surpass 7,000 KT by 2025. In terms of volume, market in this region is expected to register highest CAGR. In addition, North America is expected to be the second largest market for propylene oxide, with sales pegged to reach nearly 4,000 KT by 2025. In contrast, sales of propylene oxide in Latin America will exhibit a sluggish expansion at 3.3% CAGR in terms of volume.

Request For Methodology@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/10190

Company Profiles

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

The Dow Chemicals

SK Chemicals

Royal Dutch Shell

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

BASF SE

Huntsman International LLC.

AGC Chemicals

Repsol

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

China Petrochemical Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

LOTTE CHEMICAL CORPORATION

PetroChina International Co., Ltd.

Ineos Group Limited

Tokuyama Corporation

Hanwha Group

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/10190

About us:

Persistence Market Research is here to provide companies a one-stop solution with regards to bettering customer experience. It does engage in gathering appropriate feedback after getting through personalized customer interactions for adding value to customers’ experience by acting as the “missing” link between “customer relationships” and “business outcomes’. The best possible returns are assured therein.

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com