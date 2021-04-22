Prediction of Micro-Display Global Market – Key Players 2020-2027

This latest Micro-Display report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.

Microdisplays are miniaturized display units with screen sizes and resolution in the micro levels. Their small size enables them to be used in a wide variety of applications that require a screen that takes up small space, like head-mounted displays and digital cameras. They are also widely used in rear-projection TVs and data projectors. Sometimes, more than one microdisplay may be used in head-mounted displays to provide better viewing angle and resolution.

Prime Competitors

The prominent players in the Micro-Display market include:

Himax Technologies

Microtips Technology

WiseChip Semiconductor

eMagin Corporation

Kopin Corporation

Yunnan OLiGHTEK Opto-Electronic Technology

Seiko Epson Corporation

Jasper Display Corp

Japan Display Inc

Dresden Microdisplay GmbH

MICROOLED

Syndiant

RAONTECH

HOLOEYE Photonics AG

Application Synopsis

The Micro-Display Market by Application are:

Industrial

Military

Aerospace

Commercial

Medical

Education

Others

By Type:

Reflective Displays

Transmissive Displays

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Micro-Display Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Micro-Display Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Micro-Display Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Micro-Display Market in Major Countries

7 North America Micro-Display Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Micro-Display Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Micro-Display Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Micro-Display Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Regional Segment Analysis

The report focuses on detailed analysis of major regions like North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia), and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Report Key Audience

Micro-Display manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Micro-Display

Micro-Display industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Micro-Display industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

What Information does this report contain?

The report covers the prediction and analysis of the global Micro-Display market at the global and regional levels.

The report includes drivers and constraints that affect market growth.

Discussed details about market opportunities.

The assessments for the regional market layout characteristics in the world.

The report includes detailed company profiles for prominent market participants.

