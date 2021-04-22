Performance Additives – Comprehensive Analysis on Global Market Report by Company, by Dynamics, by Region, by Type, by Application and by COVID-19 Impacts (2014-2027)

Latest market research report on Global Performance Additives Market published by Global Market Monitor, offers updated COVID-19 Impacts on global or regional Performance Additives market.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for performance additives. The Asia-Pacific performance additives market is also projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The demand for performance additives in this region is mainly driven by their increased use in the packaging and household goods industries. Europe is the second-largest consumer and manufacturer of performance additives. Packaging and household goods are the top two end-use industries contributing to the growing demand for performance additives globally.

Performance additives are chemical substances added in materials, such as plastic, paints, rubber, and others to enhance their performance. Performance additives provide strength, durability, quality, and other key properties to materials. They are used to improve performance and durability of materials used in automotive, rubber, paint, and ink industries.

Major Manufacture:

BASF

Cytec Solvay

Huntsman International

Dow Chemical

Dynea

Eastman Chemical Company

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES

Clariant

AkzoNobel

PolyOne

Momentive

BYK Additives & Instruments

K-TECH (INDIA)

LANXESS

Evonik

Total

Arkema

ALTANA

Application Synopsis

The Performance Additives Market by Application are:

Packaging

Household Goods

Construction

Automotive

Industrial

Wood & Furniture

Others

On the basis of products, the various types include:

Plastic Additives

Paint & Coatings Additives

Pigment Additives

Ink Additives

Rubber Additives

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Performance Additives Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Performance Additives Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Performance Additives Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Performance Additives Market in Major Countries

7 North America Performance Additives Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Performance Additives Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Performance Additives Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Performance Additives Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

By region – North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Others

Audience:

-Performance Additives manufacturers

-Performance Additives traders, distributors, and suppliers

-Performance Additives industry associations

-Product managers, Performance Additives industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

-Market Research and consulting firms

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in Performance Additives Market?

What’ s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Performance Additives Market?

What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of Performance Additives Market?

What’s Market Analysis of Performance Additives Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit?

What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption?What About Import and Export?

What Is Performance Additives Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact on Performance Additives Market? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results?

What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

