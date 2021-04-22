Nephrogenic Systemic Fibrosis (NSF) Treatment Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2021 to 2031 | Sanofi, Allergan PLC, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc

In the initial phase of Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for nephrogenic systemic fibrosis treatment (NFS) experienced a minor fall due to strict regulations imposed but as the awareness regarding health and well-being continued to grow, the demand started accelerating again in the third quarter of2020. This market is expected to grow at a much faster rate in 2021.

At present, growing consciousness regarding healthcare, safety and well-being is creating a strong need to ensure effective treatment for nephrogenic systemic fibrosis which is accelerating the market progress. In 2019, several new medicines were launched to treat the nephrogenic disorders and were subjected to initials trials which are now getting completely approved in 2021.

In 2021, people are prefering such treatments and medications that ensure fastest recovery and great results within less time. As the cases of such diseases are high and are further rising, the need to have proper treatment is also surging.

Introduction of effective drugs, medical procedures and treatments that ensure fastest recovery and survival even in severely chronic nephrologicaldisorders by leading manufactures like Johnson & Johnson continues to add immense progress to this market. Highly-effective medicines such as Renal Cell were introduced in 2020 to treat the patients.

In 2021, top players are making high investments in research and development activities for improving the previous drawbacks and bringing innovations in their offerings to lead the market.

For instance, Merck Corporation entered into an out-licensing agreement with Vera Therapeutics on 9th November, 2020 to further develop Merck’s investigational ‘therapy atacicept’for treating an auto-immune kidney disease. Vera Therapeutics , a private biotechnology company will prioritize beginnning a phase 2b study of atacicept for patients suffering from IgA nephropathy also known as Berger’s disease. Under this agreement, Darmstadt, a Germany based Merck will receive 10%equity in Vera Therapeutics and up to €605 million from development and commercial milestone. Atacicept is designed to bind certain cytokines that promote B cell survival and antibody production in the body to fight against the disease.This agreement has improved the reputation of Merck Corporation as an innovation-committed company.

In addition to that, Johnson & Johnson introduced a drug called ‘Invokana’ on 30 September, 2019 approved by the FDA to reduce the risk of end-stage kidney disease as well as cardiovascular problems in patients with Type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney diseases. This is the first-ever treatment for diabetic-kidney disease to be approved bt the FDA in decades creating strong attraction towards it. The company got appreciated for bringing forth such treatment by The National Kidney Foundation in 2020 which is improving its global presence.

Nephrogenic systemic fibrosis is a medical disorder which is extremely rare and which occurs among individuals who undergo exposure to an intravenous contrast material that contains gadolinium or in individuals that have reduced kidney function. This contrast material is basically a dye that is, at times, used while MRI procedures. Fibrosis is generally referred to as the scarring and thickening of connective tissue, majorly as a consequence of any kind of injury or inflammation. Nephrogenic Systemic Fibrosis (NSF) Treatment involves treating the hardened or thickened fibrosis of the subcutaneous tissues, skin, or, at times, underlying skeletal muscles. Nephrogenic Systemic Fibrosis (NSF) Treatment is usually performed for legs and arms. In other cases, the trunk skin could also be involved. The proliferating fibrotic tissue becomes systemic and further extends to other parts including pleura (delicate and smooth membranes around the lungs), diaphragm (thin sheet of muscle that helps in respiration by moving up and down while breathing), pericardium (sac that surrounds the heart), and also the dura mater (outermost layer of the 3 membranes that surrounds the spinal cord and brain).

Nephrogenic Systemic Fibrosis (NSF) Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints-

According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, Inc, the prevalence or incidence of NSF is not known, but the NSF cases have been identified globally and majorly in developed countries. Growing incidence of chronic kidney disorders and acute kidney injuries is expected to propel market growth for Nephrogenic Systemic Fibrosis (NSF) Treatment, as the NSF is only been observed in individuals with kidney disorders. Lack of awareness on the harmful effects associated with these contrast dyes is also expected to fuel market demand for Nephrogenic Systemic Fibrosis (NSF) Treatment. However, severe complications and risks associated with the Nephrogenic Systemic Fibrosis (NSF) Treatment available in the market and stringent regulatory issues regarding the Nephrogenic Systemic Fibrosis (NSF) Treatment is expected to obstruct market growth for Nephrogenic Systemic Fibrosis (NSF) Treatment. As per the U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) 3 specific contrast agents that are gadolinium-based (Omniscan, Magnevist, and Optimark) were contraindicated in patients suffering with acute kidney injury or chronic kidney disorders. These contradictions regarding Nephrogenic Systemic Fibrosis (NSF) Treatment available and used, is expected to hinder market growth for Nephrogenic Systemic Fibrosis (NSF) Treatment.

Nephrogenic Systemic Fibrosis (NSF) Treatment Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Treatment Type, Nephrogenic Systemic Fibrosis (NSF) Treatment Market can be segmented as:

Therapy Extracorporeal Photopheresis Hemodialysis Ultraviolet A phototherapy. Plasmapheresis Physical Therapy Others

Drugs Hemorrheologic Agents Immunomodulatory Drug Alkylating Agents Kinase Inhibitors Antifungal or Nephroprotective Agents Others



On the basis of End Use, Nephrogenic Systemic Fibrosis (NSF) Treatment Market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Dermatology Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Nephrogenic Systemic Fibrosis (NSF) Treatment Market: Overview

In 2000, NSF was 1st reported in the medical literature. According to various researchers increased availability of contrast dyes that are gadolinium-based and perceived safety contributed to the rise of nephrogenic systemic fibrosis since 1997. Nephrogenic Systemic Fibrosis (NSF) Treatment initially involved the treatment of just the skin and was then referred to as the nephrogenic fibrosing dermopathy. Nephrogenic Systemic Fibrosis (NSF) Treatment is now involved in treating various systemic disorders (internal organs). Nephrogenic Systemic Fibrosis (NSF) Treatment is highly in use as the disease is potentially leading to a severe and progressive disease course. As per the U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration), since 2010, the contrast agents that are gadolinium-based are required to carry a disclaimer on their labels about the associated risks of NSF.

Nephrogenic Systemic Fibrosis (NSF) Treatment Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America’s Nephrogenic Systemic Fibrosis (NSF) Treatment market is expanding because of high Nephrogenic Systemic Fibrosis (NSF) Treatment adoption and FDA approval of drugs for Nephrogenic Systemic Fibrosis (NSF) Treatment. The North America market for Nephrogenic Systemic Fibrosis (NSF) Treatment is expected to remain dominant over the period of forecast due to increase in researches and government funding. Europe’s and Asia-Pacific’s Nephrogenic Systemic Fibrosis (NSF) Treatment market is expected to grow significantly owing it to the increase in healthcare expenditure and high number of chronic kidney disorder cases in the region. Middle-East and Africa’s Nephrogenic Systemic Fibrosis (NSF) Treatment market is anticipated to grow at a decent rate due to the lack of awareness on Nephrogenic Systemic Fibrosis (NSF) Treatment available and less availability of the treatment.

Nephrogenic Systemic Fibrosis (NSF) Treatment Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the Global Nephrogenic Systemic Fibrosis (NSF) Treatment market identified across the value chain include: Sanofi, Allergan PLC, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG, and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

