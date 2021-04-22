Industrial Valves Market by Material Type, Valve and Application by 2027 | AVK Holding A/S, Avcon Controls Private Limited, Schlumberger Limited, Crane Co., Emerson Electric Co.

Industrial valves market is a saturated market with slow organic growth during the forecast period. However, under ‘Industry 4.0,’ major industries are switching toward automation of industrial processes, which is likely to create a demand for industrial valves globally. The automated regulation and control of valves in industrial applications can upgrade the global industrial valves market substantially during the forecast period.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Industrial Valves Market by Material Type, Valve Type, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global industrial valves market size is expected to reach $107,356.7 million in 2027 from $86,202.7 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, North America dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for 34.5% share of the global market.

Industrial Valves Market by Material Type (Cast Iron, Steel, Alloy-Based, and Others), Valve Type (Ball Valves, Butterfly Valves, Gate Valves, Globe Valves, Plug Valves, Check Valves, and Diaphragm Valves), and Application (Oil & Power, Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Food & Beverages, and Others)

Industrial valves are electro-mechanical or mechanical devices used for control of gases, liquid, slurries, and others through pipes and tubes in industries. Different kinds of industrial valves perform various functions such as shut on/off, pressure control, and other regulation purposes. There are various kinds of industrial valves, including ball valves, butterfly valves, check valves, gate valves, globe valves, pinch valves, and others ,which are designed for regulation, control, and on & off purposes.

Moreover, industrial valves are manufactured using carbon steel, cast iron, stainless steel, and various other metal alloys for attaining high efficiency. Furthermore, the high automation and control in industrial valves improve their functioning in hazardous applications such as oil & gas, chemical processing, nuclear power generation plants, and others.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the market mainly due to the halt in international trade, prolonged lockdowns, and ceased manufacturing processes. In addition, the major end-user manufacturing companies located in countries such as the U.S., Germany, the UK, and others are also facing financial impacts due to halted production, which is likely to hinder the growth of the industrial valves market during 2020.

Key Players

The key market players profiled in the report include AVK Holding A/S, Avcon Controls Private Limited, Schlumberger Limited, Crane Co., Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corporation, Forbes Marshall, IMI plc, Metso Corporation, and The Weir Group plc.

