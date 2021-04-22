Concrete Pumps Market Trends, Share, Analysis & Forecast, 2027 | Key Segments, Benefits & Opportunity

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Concrete Pumps Market by Type and Industrial Vertical: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global concrete pumps market size was valued at $3.8 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $4.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027. Concrete pump is a construction equipment, which is mounted on a truck used for construction activities.

The commonly available types of concrete pumps are truck mounted concrete pumps, stationary concrete pumps, and specialized concrete pumps. Among these, the truck-mounted concrete pumps segment dominates the global market, in terms of value, owing to increase in demand from various industries such as construction and mining. The market is analyzed with respect to different industrial verticals such as industrial, commercial, and domestic.

An increase in demand for concrete pumps, owing to the implementation and planning of infrastructure projects is anticipated boost the global concrete pumps market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growth of the global concrete pumps market is majorly driven by development in residential, commercial, & industrial construction sectors. However, volatile economic conditions in Latin America limit the growth of the concrete pumps market.

Covid-19 Scenario Analysis

The outbreak of COVID-19 has a negative impact on the manufacturing and production of concrete pumps in the first quarter of 2020, and is likely to hamper the market growth throughout the year. This has further affected the demand for concrete pumps from developing countries, including India, Brazil, Vietnam, and India, thereby halting the production activities. In addition, the disruption of supply chains is causing hindrance in manufacturing of the concrete pumps around the globe.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the concrete pumps market report include Ajax Fiori Engineering, Alliance Concrete Pumps, Concord Concrete Pumps, DY Concrete Pumps, Junjin, Liebherr, PCP Group, Sany, Schwing Stetter, and Sebhsa.

Key Market Segments

The global concrete pumps market is segmented into type, industrial verticals, and region. By type, the market is categorized into truck mounted concrete pumps, stationary concrete pumps, and specialized concrete pumps. On the basis of industrial vertical, it is segregated into industrial, commercial, and domestic. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

