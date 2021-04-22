Cationisation of Starch to Account for 1/3rd of Global CHPTAC Market by 2029

Escalating demand from paper industry for 3-chloro-2-hydroxypropyl trimethyl ammonium chloride (CHPTAC) as a chemical additive is forecast to propel the CHPTAC market. Increasing demand from its niche applications such as water treatment, nutraceuticals, and dyes are poised to create a progressive environment for CHPTAC market. Being a liquid cationic etherification agent, CHPTAC’s consumption has witnessed a rise during historical period (2014-2018) in the preparation of conditioning polymers for hair and skin care products.

The aforementioned factors are likely to fuel the market, creating an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 90 Mn over the forecast period (2019-2029).

Key Takeaways of CHPTAC Market:

Burgeoning demand of CHPTAC in myriad industries including but not limited to paper, textile, water treatment, oil & gas and personal care will drive the market at a CAGR of ~4% till 2029

Personal care industry is poised to expand at a leading growth rate among other industries and would gain 140 BPS (base share points) by 2029.

In terms of value and volume, cationisation of starch has dominated the market in 2018 and is poised to account for over one third of the revenue share by 2029

Paper industry is projected to remain a highly lucrative end use industry and is set to create an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 55 Mn during the forecast period.

APEJ is poised to expand at a steady growth rate of ~5.5% among other regions, creating absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 29 Mn by 2029

“Being a cationic agent, CHPTAC not only improves adhesion to polar substrates but also improves the bonding of the dye which will pave the way for numerous opportunities for market players”, says the Fact.MR analyst.

Diversified Portfolio to Remain Key Market Tenet of CHPTAC Market Players

CHPTAC market is partially consolidated in nature in which Chemigate Oy, Dongying Guofeng Fine Chemicals Co, Ltd, Dongying J&M Chemical Co, Ltd, Dow, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd. and Sachem Inc are the key stakeholders. In terms of volume, Chinese players are leading in the production of CHPTAC.

Increasing applications of CHPTAC as an antistatic agent, fabric softener, asphalt emulsifiers, emollient, and its utilization in various surfactant applications is pushing players to expand their product portfolio. For instance, Quat 188 offered by Dow, and Reagens 65 offered by SACHEM are focused towards above mentioned applications and will increase their market penetration, strengthening their position over other players.

