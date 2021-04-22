Bilge Pump Market Soaring Demand Assures Motivated Revenue Share During 2019 to 2029 | Attwood , DESMI A/S

Bilge Pump Market: Introduction

A bilge pump is a type of water pump which is used to eliminate rubbish or oily bilge water. These bilge pumps are used widely used in the marine and shipping applications such as boat, yachts, ships, etc. The bilge pumps are used for closing operations in order to keep the engine free from rust and dust. The key advantages of bilge pump is the adoption of smart bilge pump sensor as it detects the accumulation of water in the bottom of boat and the bilge pump will start operating to remove the water.

The key application of bilge pump is in the harsh saltwater and freshwater uses and it is supporting the boat and yacht owners or operators. The built-in sensor technology in the bilge pumps is enhancing the adoption rate of bilge pumps in the global market. The bottom of the boat and other marine equipment’s are prone to dirty environment and these bilge pumps are highly essential for smooth and safe operation. These bilge pumps will encounter leaves, salt water, gasoline, oil etc. and will reduce quality and reliability issues.

Bilge Pump Market: Market Dynamics

The growing adoption of bilge pumping system have further driven the global bilge pump market as the marine applications is growing at a rapid rate. The growing applications of bilge pump in commercial and fishing boats, yachts, cruisers and pleasure boats is expected to drivee the global bilge pump market in the forecast period. The sales of boats, yachts, and orders for construction of ships plays a crucial role in driving the global bilge pump market.

The key developments in bilge pump such as built-in electric controlled snap switch making the pump completely automatic have enhanced the adoption rate of bilge pump in recent times. Currently, the electric based bilge pumps are having positive growth trend in terms of sales and it is due to no power use and no float switch needed until bilge pump turns on. The increase number of tourists in developing economies is going to be a key market driving factor in the adoption and installation of bilge pumps.

Bilge Pump Market: Market segmentation

The global bilge pump market can be segmented into power source, automation type, capacity and application.

On the basis of power source, the global bilge pump market is segmented into:

Electric

Battery Powered

Pneumatic

On the basis of automation type, the global bilge pump market is segmented into:

Automatic

Non-automatic

On the basis of capacity, the global bilge pump market is segmented into:

Less than 500 Gallon per Hour

501 – 750 GPH

751 – 1000 GPH

Above 1000 GPH

On the basis of application, the global bilge pump market is segmented into:

Marine

Shipping

Oil and Gas

Chemical and Petrochemical

Water and Wastewater

Mining

Bilge Pump Market: Regional Outlook

The North American and European regions are the leading market place for the global bilge pumps market and it is due to the rising trend in the marine applications. The operations related to oil and gas exploration, wind turbine installation and services, and fishing applications have positively driven the global bilge pump market. In the forecast period, it is expected that the global bilge pump market will have a strong growth trend due to tourist activities and fishing operations.

The South East Asian countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, and Latin American countries will drive the global bilge pump market. The growing per capita income and GDP growth in these countries are the key macro-economic factors that are positively impacting the global bilge pump market. The respective government in the above listed countries are targeting to develop their tourism sector which will enhance the opportunity to install bilge pumps.

Bilge Pump Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the global bilge pump market are:

Attwood

DESMI A/S

FAPMO

Gorio Pump & Marine Systems

Hardin Marine

KSB SE & Co.

Navalex International

NETZSCH

Ocean Technologies

XIAMEN HUILIYUAN IMP.& EXP. CO.,LTD

Xylem

The bilge pump market research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the bilge pump market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The bilge pump market research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, power source, automation type, capacity and application.

The bilge pump market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Nordics)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The bilge pump market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The bilge pump market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

