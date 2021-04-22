Aramid Fiber Market Projected to Record Highest CAGR by 2020 to 2030 | Teijin Aramid B.V., DuPont, China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd.

Aramid Fiber Market: Overview and Dynamics

Impressive strength offering as strong as steel is set to make aramid fiber a key material in range of applications including but not limited to automotive, arms, aerospace and marine industry. Increasing demand for lighter, stronger and durable ropes and cables to lift heavier and to reach greater depths are set to augment the aramid fiber market growth during the forecast period. High performance properties offered by aramid fibers including high strength and light weight will increase its demand across offshore, leisure and mining industries.

Further, owing to aramid fibers high dimensional stability and stiffness it is used in hulls and sails. Surging consumption of aramid fibers in hulls and sails in order to increase its structural strength while decreasing noise and vibrations will uplift the market growth during the forecast period. Attributed to aforementioned facts, global aramid fiber market is poised to embark on a positive growth trajectory, registering a CAGR of ~6% over the forecast period (2020-2030).

COVID Impact Insights

The spread of the coronavirus has nearly forced all countries to impose lockdowns and strict social distancing measures which has disrupted every industry and market so the aramid fiber market across the globe. As per UN stats global economy is estimated to suffer billion dollars of loss in 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has generated massive disruptions in the demand-supply equation across multiple industries, causing a global economic meltdown. However, lockdown ease in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa are set to assist the aramid fiber market growth by the end of 2020

Segmentation Analysis of Aramid Fiber Market

The global aramid fiber market is bifurcated into three major segments: type, application, end use industry, and region.

On the basis of type, aramid fiber market has been segmented as follows:

Para-Aramid Fiber

Meta-Aramid Fiber

On the basis of end use industry, aramid fiber market has been segmented as follows:

Adhesive, Sealant & Coatings

Aerospace

Arms

Automotive

Mining

Oil & Gas

Textile

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, aramid fiber market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Aramid Fiber Market: Regional Outlook

The report on the global aramid fiber market covers six major regions that include North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA. East Asia is poised to experience leading growth rate over other regions on the back of China, which is the largest automotive manufacturer. Increasing arms spending in China, Japan and South Korea will result in high growth during the forecast period. For instance, as per department of defense, in 2019, Chinese government has planned to spend over US$ 200 Bn on defense, an increase of ~7% from previous year 2018. Further, Developed regions like North America and Europe are poised to assist the aramid fiber market growth at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

Aramid Fiber Market: Key Players

Prominent players in the global aramid fiber market are Teijin Aramid B.V., DuPont, China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd., Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd., Huvis Corp, Hyosung Corp., Kermel, SRO Aramid (Jiangsu) Co. Ltd., Kolon Industries Inc. and W. Barnet GmbH & Co. KG. The aramid fiber market is highly consolidated market in which alone Tenjin Aramid B.V. accounts for near half of the global production. Tenjin Aramid B.V. was a first aramid fiber manufacturer and due to continuous expansion and product innovation it has maintained its supremacy during the historical period. Further, other prominent companies have been adopting numerous organic and inorganic approaches to increase their market penetration across the globe. For instance, in order to align with trend of para aramid fibers several players have dedicated their production to this product. For instance, kolon industries and Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd. offers para aramid fibers to enhance their market position over other competitors. Aforementioned facts are poised to uplift the market growth during the forecast period.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the aramid fiber market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The aramid fiber market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, type, application and end use industry.

The Aramid Fiber Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Aramid Fiber Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia & Oceania (India, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand , Rest of South Asia & Oceania)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA)

The aramid fiber report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The aramid fiber report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The aramid fiber report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

