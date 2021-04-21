Wireless Charging Stand Market to Incur Rapid Extension During 2019 to 2029

Wireless Charging Stand Market Overview

The wireless charging stand market is witnessing an upsurge in demand due to growing demand for smartphones. Wireless charging stands are easy to carry and operate, thereby modernizing and meeting the demand for safe, efficient, standardized and portable power recharging options. In addition to this, the increasing inclination of leading automotive players towards manufacturing of wireless charging stands can be expected to improve the wireless charging stand market around the globe.

Some leading manufacturers of wireless charging stands, in collaboration with wireless power transfer technology developers in the United States, are continuously engaging in research and development projects to strengthen wireless charging devices. Some factors such as mobility issues and longer charging times of devices pose a potential challenge for the overall wireless charging stand market. To overcome these issues, several manufacturers are conducting research to manufacture a device that can transfer power in moving devices and do not require to be in direct contact with the charging devices.

Wireless Charging Stand Market Dynamics

The rise in adoption for efficient charging systems for convenient electronics have potentially increased the endurance of the devices and is projected to ensure significant growth of the wireless charging stand market. The ever increasing sales of smartphones and related devices and the constant development in the portable electronics and wearable market is expected to drive the wireless charging stand market during the forecast period. Along with the availability and simplicity, the increasing trends of e-commerce, smartphones and mobile internet is leading to boost the growth of wireless charging stands as customers can now purchase different types of wireless charging stands as per their requirements. However, overpriced technology required for the integration of wireless charging stands and slower charging compared with other charging technologies are some of the restraining factors for the wireless charging market.

Wireless Charging Stand Market Segmentation

The wireless charging stand market can be segmented on the basis of material used, wattage and sales channel.

On the basis of material used, the wireless charging stand market can be segmented as: Plastic Glass

On the basis of wattage, the wireless charging stand market can be segmented as: < 7 watts 7 – 10 watts 10 – 15 watts 15 – 20 watts > 20 watts

On the basis of sales channel, the wireless charging stand market can be segmented as: Hypermarkets / Supermarkets Independent Electronic Stores Franchised Electronic Stores Online Company Website Third-party Online Others

Wireless Charging Stand Market Regional Overview

Asia Pacific is expected to show high market attractiveness index and can be considered as the most lucrative market. Asia Pacific accounts for a significant market share of the global wireless charging stand, which is attributed to the growing demand for smart devices such as tablets and smartphones. North America and Europe will form the key market on account of growing consumer preferences and the inclination to spend on quality electronic products. Latin America and MEA are introductory markets and are projected to observe high adoption of wireless charging stands within the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Wireless Charging Stand Market Key Players

The wireless charging stand market is characterized by the presence of a large number of regional companies offering a variety of products. These companies device various strategies, such as offering cheap and valuable wireless charging stands, to suit every need.

Some of the key players in the wireless charging stand market are: Belkin International Inc., Anker Innovations, Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd, Taotronics, Satechi and Mophie, Inc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the wireless charging stand market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report of the wireless charging stand market provides analysis and information according to the different market segments such as material used, wattage, sales channel and region.

The wireless charging stand market report covers exhaustive analysis on: Market Segments Market Dynamics Market Size Supply & Demand Current Trends / Issues / Challenges Competition & Companies Involved Technology Value Chain

Regional analysis includes: North America (U.S, Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru) Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Rest of Europe) South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia) East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea) Oceania (Australia, New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Northern Africa, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Rest of MEA)

The wireless charging stand market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and competitive assessment industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report for wireless charging stand market provides an in depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

