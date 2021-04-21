Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market Statistics, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The global wide-bandgap power semiconductor devices market is expected to reach USD 3250 million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Wide bandgap semiconductors are those which have a wide bandgap between the valence band and the conduction band. With wide bandgap semiconductor devices play a significant role in achieving high efficiency in high power density devices. These semiconductors have approximately ten fold better conduction capability and switching property than silicon-based semiconductors. Wide bandgap materials are inherently suitable for power electronic devices that provide fast response, and are comparatively smaller and more efficient, with capacity to endure higher input voltages and higher temperatures than their silicon-based counterparts. These characteristics, along with better longevity and greater reliability, place wide bandgap power semiconductor devices as main drivers for key emerging applications like hybrid electric automobiles and renewable energy generation and hence, stimulate the market demand. These devices also play a crucial role in enhancing the efficiency of existing applications.

The research report further studies the growth driving and restraining factors impacting the regional market and competitive landscape of the business sphere. The study also offers deeper insights into the challenges and hurdles the established companies and new entrants might face in the Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices industry.

Key companies in the market include:

Transphorm, Infineon Technologies, Texas Instruments, GaN Systems, ST Microelectronics, Microsemi, Genesic Semiconductors, United Silicon Carbide, Exagon, and Monolith Semiconductor.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global wide bandgap power semiconductor devices market on the basis of type, application and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Silicon Carbide (SiC)

Diamond Substrate

Gallium Nitride (GaN)

Zinc Oxide (ZnO)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Automotive

Renewable Energy

Industrial Motor Drives

Uninterrupted Power Supply

Power Factor Correction

Others

Key regions analyzed in the report are:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The segmentation section offers pivotal insights into revenue generated as well as volume estimations for each product type and application. The report also offers projections about the product or application segment expected to dominate the market in the coming years. It also highlights the trends of the market and offers a granular assessment of the supply chain.

Major Points Covered in the Report:

The report includes a vast range of points including major players in the global as well as domestic and private players that are engaged in various aspects of the supply chain. These include raw material suppliers, equipment and machinery manufacturers, suppliers, end users, traders and vendors, and distributors etc.

It also includes complete profiles of companies along with financials, production capacity, sales volume, sales revenue, gross, gross margin, consumption, revenue growth rate, import, export, supply, strategies for growth, and technological developments.

The various factors driving market growth along with rationale and supporting information, as well as restraints to market growth are also provided in a similar manner. In addition, the report offers insights into potential revenue opportunities and threats in regions and countries, as well as government support and funding that can aid in expansion of market footprint and revenue growth going ahead.

Data and information of major players in the market are provided on the basis of region, type, application, end use, etc., and this can be further customized as per specific requirement or need.

SWOT analysis is also provided to offer a clearer understanding and identify strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats related to business competition.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/wide-bandgap-wbg-power-semiconductor-devices-market

Key Questions Answered In The Report:

What is the expected yearly or CAGR of the global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices market during the forecast period? Which regional segment is expected to account for highest or lowest revenue share in the global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices market? What are the primary driving factors for growth of the global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices market? What are the challenges and restraints faced by prominent and established players as well as new entrants in the global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices market? Which trends (current and future) are likely to offer promising growth prospects in the next few years? How competitive is the landscape of the global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices market currently as well as ahead? What are the key driving factors for revenue growth of each segment in regional or the global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices market? How has the COVID-19 impacted growth of the market? Which latest trends are expected to offer potential growth prospects in the coming years?

