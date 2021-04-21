Voice Over Internet Protocol Global Market Study Focus on Top Companies and Crucial Drivers
This latest Voice Over Internet Protocol report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.
Major Participators Landscape
These market players enjoyed broad industry coverage, outstanding operational ability, and strong financial resources. Manufacturers are focusing on product innovation, brand extension, and the introduction of new brands to cater to the preferences of consumers. Some of them will be endowed with vital future while others will show a weak growth during the prospective timeframe.
Major market participators covered in our report are:
Verizon Communication Inc.
Orange
At&T
Nextiva, Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
Sprint Nextel
Deutsche Telekom
Fuze
Ring Central Inc.
Inphonex LLC
8×8 Inc.
Vonage Hodling Corp
Phone Power LLC
By application:
Personal Users
SMBs
Large Enterprises
Global Voice Over Internet Protocol market: Type segments
Integrated Access/SIP Trunking
Managed IP PBX
Hosted IP PBX
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Voice Over Internet Protocol Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Voice Over Internet Protocol Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Voice Over Internet Protocol Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Voice Over Internet Protocol Market in Major Countries
7 North America Voice Over Internet Protocol Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Voice Over Internet Protocol Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Voice Over Internet Protocol Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Voice Over Internet Protocol Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Overall Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Target Audience for this Report
– Voice Over Internet Protocol manufacturers
– Voice Over Internet Protocol traders, distributors, and suppliers
– Voice Over Internet Protocol industry associations
– Product managers, Voice Over Internet Protocol industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
– Market Research and consulting firms
– Research & Clinical Laboratories
Report Spotlights
Detailed overview of market
Changing market dynamics in the industry
In-depth market segmentation
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
Recent industry trends and developments
Competitive landscape
Strategies of key players and products offered
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
A neutral perspective on market performance
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints
