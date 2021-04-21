Veterinary X-Ray Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers — Agfa-Gevaert Group, SOUND, Canon U.S.A

The latest market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Veterinary X-Ray Market 2021-2028 by Data Bridge Market Research. Veterinary X-Ray market includes overview and deep study of factors which are considered to have greater influence over excellent market opportunities into the specific markets. This market report encompasses a market data that provides a detailed analysis of the Veterinary X-Ray industry and its impact based on market size, market share, different dynamics of the industry types, applications and different geographical regions. Additionally, this market report also gives a detailed overview about product specification, technology, investment, forecast, marketing of the product and production analysis by taking into consideration other major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. The Veterinary X-Ray report is presented with full commitment by assuring the best possible service depending upon business requirements.

Veterinary x-ray market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 1,200.98 million by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 7.03% in the above mentioned forecast period.

Top Competitive Landscape of the Market:

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

Sedecal

Agfa-Gevaert Group

SOUND

Canon U.S.A, Inc

PIXXGEN

EXAMION

Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc

Heska Corporation

DRE Veterinary

an Avante Health Solutions company

ALCEN OR Technology – Oehm und Rehbein GmbH

Diagnostic Imaging Systems

………….

Market Overview and Analysis: Global Veterinary X-Ray Market

X-ray machines are the equipment that generates x-ray radiations. These x-ray radiations are later used for medical diagnosis and interventions such as catheter placement and are also used for the diagnosis of disorders in animals.

The increasing demand for pet insurance with growing animal health expenditure is amongst the important factors intensifying the growth and demand of veterinary x-ray market. In addition, the high growth in the number of veterinary practitioners and rising income levels in developed economies is also contributing to the growth in the global market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Also the rising growth in companion animal population and rapid technological advancements in animal healthcare such as efficient assimilation of radiology information systems and teleradiology are also enhancing the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

By Type (Digital X-ray Systems, Analog X-ray Systems)

By Technology (Computed Radiography Systems, Direct Radiography Systems, Film-Based Radiography Systems)

By Mobility (Stationary X-Ray Systems, Portable X-Ray Systems)

By Animal Type (Small Companion Animals, Large Animals)

By Application (Orthopedics and Trauma, Dental Applications, Oncology, Others)

By End-User (Veterinary Hospitals and Academic Institutes, Veterinary Clinics)

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Central & Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, Turkey, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Veterinary X-Ray market report lends a hand with businesses to thrive in the market by providing them with an array of insights about the market and the Veterinary X-Ray industry. The market report also covers strategic profiling of the major players in the market, all-inclusive analysis of their basic competencies, and hence keeps competitive landscape of the market in front of the client.

Veterinary X-Ray Market Insights:

Recent developments and key government policies.

Short to medium-term outlook, including forecasts for economic growth, inflation, monetary and fiscal policy, exchange rates and the external sector.

Key forecast data, with regional comparisons Veterinary X-Ray market.

Includes GDP, expenditure, population, fiscal indicators, prices and financial indicators, current account, external debt, international reserves, foreign trade, capital flows, exchange rates, money supply, interest rates, retail sales and industrial production.

The estimated growth rate of the market, Pros and cons of the direct and indirect sales channels, Exhaustive information about the Veterinary X-Ray market major distributors, dealers, and traders

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Veterinary X-Ray Market Overview

Chapter 2: Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3: Veterinary X-Ray Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 6: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 7: Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Veterinary X-Ray Market Effect Factors Analysis, Market Forecast

Chapter 12: Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix

Global Veterinary X-Ray Market Scope and Market Size

Based on type, the veterinary x-ray market is segmented into digital x-ray systems and analog x-ray systems.

On the basis of technology, the veterinary x-ray market is segmented into computed radiography systems, direct radiography systems and film-based radiography systems.

Based on mobility, the veterinary x-ray market is segmented into stationary x-ray systems and portable x-ray systems.

On the basis of animal type, the veterinary x-ray market is segmented into small companion animals and large animals.

On the basis of application, the veterinary x-ray market is segmented into orthopedics and trauma, dental applications, oncology and others.

The end user segment of veterinary x-ray market is segmented into veterinary hospitals and academic institutes and veterinary clinics.

Competitive Landscape and Veterinary X-Ray Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the veterinary x-ray market report are IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, Sedecal, Agfa-Gevaert Group, SOUND, Canon U.S.A, Inc, PIXXGEN, EXAMION, Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., Heska Corporation, DRE Veterinary, an Avante Health Solutions company, ALCEN, OR Technology – Oehm und Rehbein GmbH, Diagnostic Imaging Systems, MinXray Inc., IMV Imaging, HiTech International Group, Inc., Comeselectro snc, Carestream Health, Dristech, LLC, and Control-X Medical, Ltd among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Reasons to buy:

Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the Strategies of key players and product offerings.

Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying top manufacturer and enhance their Veterinary X-Ray market footprint.

Formulate corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Veterinary X-Ray depth.

Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of data and analysis.

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

