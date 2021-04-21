Vacuum Oral Cleaner Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019 to 2029

Vacuum Oral Cleaner Market – Overview

With every new advancement, vacuum cleaners tend to dominate market trends. With the introduction of suction methodologies in multiple industries, the healthcare industry has benefitted the most. Due to the ever-growing demand in appliances that reduce human effort, the vacuum oral cleaner market is poised to grow in the forecast period. Vacuum oral cleaner will be a blessing for disabled patients and will reduce the occurrence of oral diseases. It will be a vast improvement over liquid-based high-pressure water cleaner as vacuum oral cleaner is determined to reduce the gag reflex.

According to a study conducted at Seoul National University Dental Hospital in 2016, the efficiency of vacuum oral cleaner was shown to be similar in comparison to a manual toothbrush. Vacuum oral cleaner has demonstrated no significant difference in the plaque removal rate for patients with orthodontic treatments like dental implants, braces and malocclusion. The vacuum oral cleaner has a multi-user option and provides both total teeth cleaning and gum massager. The gum massager in vacuum oral cleaner will improve blood circulation and enhance gum quality. The vacuum oral cleaner was introduced at International CES 2018 at Las Vegas and was selected for the Top 10 coverage by Aving news.

Vacuum Oral Cleaner Market – Market Dynamics

Still in the research and development phase of the dental industry, the awareness of vacuum oral cleaner will be an imminent factor that will affect the market trends. The cost of vacuum oral cleaner will be a main factor that could either make or break the market. The vacuum Oral Cleaner is estimated to be available at a moderate price to the end user in the future. Until then, the sale of vacuum oral cleaner will be limited in the market. The introduction of vacuum cleaner to the healthcare industry is an emerging market with limited manufacturers available.

The CAGR for oral healthcare market is estimated to rise at single digit growth rate during the forecast period of 2019-2029, which is likely to amplify the vacuum oral cleaner market. Increase in awareness of dental hygiene and its relation with overall health can increase the sales of vacuum oral cleaner during the forecast period. Dr. Pik vacuum oral cleaner is the only option available in the market. The contagious contamination of the vacuum oral cleaner is negligible as the liquid flow is in one direction. Hence, preference by dentists and healthcare specialists will play a significant role in the market.

Vacuum Oral Cleaner Market – Regional Analysis

The vacuum oral cleaner called Dr. Pik vacuum oral cleaner is available only in South Korea and was launched in July 2018 for a steep $300 to $350. The vacuum oral cleaner is likely to be launched in October 2019 across the globe. The impact of the vacuum oral cleaner is expected to be high in the countries with most dental problems like Philippines, India, Australia, Bolivia, and Poland.

Cheapest healthcare providers in Latin America and European countries with high dental health index will play a pivotal role for the vacuum oral cleaner market. The consumer preference in western countries like the United Kingdom and the United States is seen to be shifting to electronic oral cleaners like electric toothbrushes; which in turn is likely to develop the North American (the USA and Canada) market and the European Market, as distinguished markets for vacuum oral cleaners in the coming decade.

Vacuum Oral Cleaner Market – Key Manufacturers

The only manufacturer for vacuum oral cleaner is Vumblr. Dr. Pik is the sole product available in the market and there are ample opportunities for new players to enter the market. The medical vacuum systems will play a vital role in the development of Vacuum Oral Cleaner Market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the vacuum oral cleaner market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to vacuum oral cleaner market segments such as geographies, source, grade, extraction methods, end use application, sales channel, and functionality.

The vacuum oral cleaner market report covers exhaustive analysis on: Vacuum Oral Cleaner Market Segments Vacuum Oral Cleaner Market Dynamics Vacuum Oral Cleaner Market Size Supply & Demand of Vacuum Oral Cleaner Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Technology Value Chain

Regional analysis for Vacuum Oral Cleaner Market includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America) Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe) East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea) South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia) Oceania (Australia, New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of vacuum oral cleaner. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

