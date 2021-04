Vaccine Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2027

The latest report titled Global Vaccine Market, published by Emergen Research, is equipped with the latest information on the global Vaccine market and its overall economic scenario impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from bringing about a massive impact on millions of lives worldwide, the pandemic has caused severe disruptions to this business sphere. The report encompasses the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the Vaccine market along with impacts on the key segments of the industry. It predicts the impact of the pandemic on the Vaccine market, its leading players, distribution channels, supply chains, as well as the impact of the COVID-19 restrictions on this industry.

The growing demand for new drugs to replace the ones which have lost effectiveness and investment in research and development of vaccines is augmenting the demand for the market. The rise in funding from public and private organizations and favorable government regulations has contributed to the development of the vaccine market.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2020, Sanofi and Translate Bio announced that a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the coronavirus vaccine candidate is set for quarter four of 2020. The vaccine demonstrated a favorable immune response profile against COVID-19.

A monovalent vaccine is designed to immunize the single microorganisms and antigen. This type of vaccine is preferable for the development of a strong immune response. The segment is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Influenza shots are a flu vaccine given through needle. It is a seasonal flu shot that protects against the 3-4 type of influenza viruses. It protects from a viral respiratory illness that spreads quite easily. The flu can lead to serious health complications and even death.

North America dominated the global vaccine market and is expected to gain major traction over the analysis period on account of the presence of major key players investing in R&D activities, growing awareness, and subsequent demand for vaccines in the region.

Key participants include Pfizer, Inc., CSL Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Serum Institute of India Pvt., Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sanofi Pasteur SA, Emergent Biosolutions, Inc., and Biological E, among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Vaccine Market on the basis of type, patient type, technology, disease, route of administration, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Monovalent Vaccines Multivalent Vaccines

Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Pediatric Patients Adult Patients

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Inactivated & Subunit Vaccines Conjugate Vaccines Recombinant Vaccines Live Attenuated Vaccines Toxoid Vaccines

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) DTP HPV Pneumococcal Disease Meningococcal Disease Influenza Hepatitis Varicella MMR Polio Herpes Zoster Rotavirus Others

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Oral Administration Intramuscular and Subcutaneous Administration Others



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Vaccine market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Vaccine industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Vaccine market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Summary of the Global Vaccine Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the market including risks and opportunities

Details of business strategies and plans undertaken by key market players

Analysis of current and future trends that will affect the growth of the market in the forecast timeline

In-depth analysis of drivers and constraints for better understanding of the market

The report encompasses a detailed forecast for the years 2020-2027.

The report provides valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence in the forecast timeline.

