US MedTech Market Trending US$200 Bn by 2025| Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Philips Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, General Electric Healthcare, Fresenius Medical Care, Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson
US Medtech Market is expected to boom at $200 Bn, registering massive CAGR by 2025.
Med Tech is in charge of preparing and analyzing the results of blood and bodily fluids. Also known as Medical Technicians or Medical Technologists, these highly-skilled professionals mostly work in hospitals and independent laboratories. Duties include collecting, testing, and recording samples.
There are more than 6,500 medical device companies in the U.S., mostly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). More than 80 percent of medical device companies have fewer than 50 employees, and many (notably innovative start-up companies) have little or no sales revenue.
Medtronic and Johnson & Johnson remain the world’s largest medical device companies.
The United States is the world’s largest medical device market and it shows no signs of slowing. The US medical device industry was valued at US$147.7 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow significantly through 2019, when it should increase to US$173 billion.
Key Players:
- Medtronic
- Johnson & Johnson
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Philips Healthcare
- General Electric Healthcare
- Fresenius Medical Care
- Abbott Laboratories
- Becton Dickinson
The report covers the major driving factors influencing the revenue scale of the US MedTech Market and details about the surging demand in this area. The report then highlights the latest trends and challenges that leading industry contenders could face. The significant applications and potential business areas are also added to this report. US MedTech market research is provided for international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis and development status of key regions. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and analysis of cost structures. This report also shows import/export consumption, supply and demand, costs, prices, revenues and gross margins.
Market Report Segment: by service
- Diagnostic Imaging
- Consumables
- Patient Aid
- Orthopedics
- Others
Market Report Segment: by end user
- Hospital
- Clinic
- Others
Market Report Segment: by region
- Northeast
- Midwest
- West
- South
The report provides major statistics of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. US MedTech is explained in detail in various regions and various segments of the industry.
