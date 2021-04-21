US MedTech Market Trending US$200 Bn by 2025| Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Philips Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, General Electric Healthcare, Fresenius Medical Care, Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson

US Medtech Market is expected to boom at $200 Bn, registering massive CAGR by 2025.

Med Tech is in charge of preparing and analyzing the results of blood and bodily fluids. Also known as Medical Technicians or Medical Technologists, these highly-skilled professionals mostly work in hospitals and independent laboratories. Duties include collecting, testing, and recording samples.

There are more than 6,500 medical device companies in the U.S., mostly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). More than 80 percent of medical device companies have fewer than 50 employees, and many (notably innovative start-up companies) have little or no sales revenue.

Medtronic and Johnson & Johnson remain the world’s largest medical device companies.

The United States is the world’s largest medical device market and it shows no signs of slowing. The US medical device industry was valued at US$147.7 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow significantly through 2019, when it should increase to US$173 billion.

The US MedTech Market report gives the 360 degree perspective on the fundamentals of market, definitions, groupings, applications and industry chain review, industry arrangements and plans, item details, forms, cost structures and afterward on. At that point it examine the world's primary district and economic situations, including the product value, benefit, limit, creation, limit usage, request and development pace of industry.

Key Players:

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Philips Healthcare

General Electric Healthcare

Fresenius Medical Care

Abbott Laboratories

Becton Dickinson

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The report covers the major driving factors influencing the revenue scale of the US MedTech Market and details about the surging demand in this area. The report then highlights the latest trends and challenges that leading industry contenders could face. The significant applications and potential business areas are also added to this report. US MedTech market research is provided for international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis and development status of key regions. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and analysis of cost structures. This report also shows import/export consumption, supply and demand, costs, prices, revenues and gross margins.

Market Report Segment: by service

Diagnostic Imaging

Consumables

Patient Aid

Orthopedics

Others

Market Report Segment: by end user

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Market Report Segment: by region

Northeast

Midwest

West

South

The report provides major statistics of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. US MedTech is explained in detail in various regions and various segments of the industry.

