Universal Life Insurance – Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2014 – 2027)

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Universal Life Insurance, which studied Universal Life Insurance industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

Universal life insurance is a type of cash value life insurance, under the terms of the policy, the excess of premium payments above the current cost of insurance is credited to the cash value of the policy, which is credited each month with interest.

Prime Competitors

The leading companies in the Universal Life Insurance market cover

China Life Insurance

AIA

Aflac

AXA

Prudential Financial

CPIC

Zurich Insurance

Berkshire Hathaway

Munich Re

Generali

Manulife Financial

Allstate

Ping An Insurance

Travelers

Legal and General

Prudential PLC

Nippon Life Insurance

AIG

Allianz

Chubb

Swiss RE

Aviva

Japan Post Holdings

Metlife

Universal Life Insurance End-users:

Agency

Brokers

Bancassurance

Digital & Direct Channels

Worldwide Universal Life Insurance Market by Type:

Flexible Premium Universal Life

Fixed Premium Universal Life

Single Premium Universal Life

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Universal Life Insurance Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Universal Life Insurance Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Universal Life Insurance Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Universal Life Insurance Market in Major Countries

7 North America Universal Life Insurance Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Universal Life Insurance Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Universal Life Insurance Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Universal Life Insurance Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

In-depth Universal Life Insurance Market Report: Intended Audience

Universal Life Insurance manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Universal Life Insurance

Universal Life Insurance industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Universal Life Insurance industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Key Questions Answered by This Report:

What is the size and CAGR of the Universal Life Insurance Market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

Which are the leading companies in the global market?

How will the Universal Life Insurance Market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?

Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Universal Life Insurance Market?

