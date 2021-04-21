Universal Life Insurance – Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2014 – 2027)
Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Universal Life Insurance, which studied Universal Life Insurance industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.
Universal life insurance is a type of cash value life insurance, under the terms of the policy, the excess of premium payments above the current cost of insurance is credited to the cash value of the policy, which is credited each month with interest.
Prime Competitors
The leading companies in the Universal Life Insurance market cover
China Life Insurance
AIA
Aflac
AXA
Prudential Financial
CPIC
Zurich Insurance
Berkshire Hathaway
Munich Re
Generali
Manulife Financial
Allstate
Ping An Insurance
Travelers
Legal and General
Prudential PLC
Nippon Life Insurance
AIG
Allianz
Chubb
Swiss RE
Aviva
Japan Post Holdings
Metlife
Universal Life Insurance End-users:
Agency
Brokers
Bancassurance
Digital & Direct Channels
Worldwide Universal Life Insurance Market by Type:
Flexible Premium Universal Life
Fixed Premium Universal Life
Single Premium Universal Life
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Universal Life Insurance Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Universal Life Insurance Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Universal Life Insurance Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Universal Life Insurance Market in Major Countries
7 North America Universal Life Insurance Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Universal Life Insurance Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Universal Life Insurance Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Universal Life Insurance Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.
In-depth Universal Life Insurance Market Report: Intended Audience
Universal Life Insurance manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Universal Life Insurance
Universal Life Insurance industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Universal Life Insurance industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
Key Questions Answered by This Report:
What is the size and CAGR of the Universal Life Insurance Market?
What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
Which are the leading companies in the global market?
How will the Universal Life Insurance Market advance in the coming years?
What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?
Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?
What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Universal Life Insurance Market?
