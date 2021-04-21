UAV Payload and Subsystems Market Statistics and Growth Prediction 2021- AeroVironment Inc., BAE Systems PLC, Elbit Systems Ltd, FLIR Systems Inc

The UAV Payload and Subsystems report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. This study provides information about the growth and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2025. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global UAV Payload and Subsystems Market with its specific geographical regions.

The UAV payload and subsystems market is poised to register a CAGR of more than 12% during 2020-2025.

– The military opportunities for UAVs greatly outpace their opportunities for commercial purposes, and countries are focusing on improving their inventory of weapons to counter any possible threat of attack owing to drones visual superiority and capability of performing pre-emptive strikes and surveillance on specific locations.

– The emergence of medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) and high-altitude long-endurance (HALE) UAV systems has been the vital game-changer for technologically superior nations. Unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) are being extensively employed for suppression and destruction of enemy air defense; electronic attack; communication transfer; combat, search, and rescue; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations.

Top leading Manufacturers Profiled in UAV Payload and Subsystems Market Report are AeroVironment Inc., BAE Systems PLC, Elbit Systems Ltd, FLIR Systems Inc., IAI Group, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd, Textron Inc., The Boeing Company, YUNEEC

Regional Analysis for UAV Payload and Subsystems Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global UAV Payload and Subsystems market is analyzed across key geographies namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

UAV Payload and Subsystems Market Scenario:

Sensor Miniaturization is Driving New Market Opportunities

UAVs have emerged as indispensable aerial tools in modern combat scenarios due to their ability to provide high-resolution reconnaissance, long-distance precision strikes, and aerial combat engagement. Furthermore, the rapid technological growth has enabled technology developers to design miniaturized EO/IR payloads offering sufficient heat dissipation and conforming to industry standards, without compromising on performance. Owing to the tactical advantages, both defense and commercial operators in several countries have been investing in developing and procuring small drones with enhanced imaging capabilities. Miniaturization COTS technologies are providing low-ISR products for even the smallest UAVs in the market. On this note, in January 2017, the French DGA awarded a contract worth about USD 109 million to Thales Group for procurement of 105 Spy’ Rangers drones. In the same month, the DGA awarded a USD 6.32 million contract to AeroVironment for procuring mini drones. Also, in June 2019, the DGA received the first five of the 27 NX70 micro-UAV systems from Novadem.

Competitive Landscape

The UAV payload and subsystems market is characterized by the presence of limited dominant vendors operating at a global level. The market is highly competitive with players competing to gain the largest market share. Constraints associated with bandwidth allocation and SWaP characteristics of UAV payloads, endurance constraints, and the presence of dissimilar laws and regulations are key factors that impede the growth of the market. It is crucial for vendors to provide state-of-the-art systems to drone OEMs to survive and succeed in an intensely competitive market environment. The majority of the defense OEMs integrate advanced sensors and other supporting subsystems aboard their UAV offerings to minimize R&D costs pertaining to the cross-integration of communication platforms. Hence, vendors mainly compete based on their in-house manufacturing capabilities, global footprint network, product offerings, R&D investments, and a strong client base.

