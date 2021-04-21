Tray Sleeve Market: Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019 to 2029

Tray Sleeve Market – Overview

Tray sleeves reduce the cost needed for reusable equipment and the extra sterilizing agents. The medical tray sleeves are only available to licensed medical practitioners and institutions. Tray sleeves in the food and beverage industry are used for packaging and serving. The paper tray sleeves used for cooked meals are designed to keep the food fresh. The use of these paper tray sleeves is widespread in restaurants, food stalls and food trucks. Plastic tray sleeves are currently used only for transport of consumer available processed meat and poultry. The paper tray sleeves play a vital role in disposable food packaging. The paper tray sleeves are single serving and an efficient option for kiosks, fast food restaurants and take-out restaurants.

Tray Sleeve Market – Market Dynamics

The tray sleeves being an affordable and efficient commodity, the rise in the market can also be attributed to an increase in sanitation awareness. The current tray market consumption is dominated by dental healthcare providers in the North American market. The medical usage of the plastics tray sleeves can be extended to other ventricles of the healthcare industry to further promote better practices. The disposable and affordable plastic alternatives will play a significant role in the usage of tray sleeves for medical institutions. In Guidelines for Safe Surgery, published in 2017, WHO talks about the importance of sterilization of every equipment to be used in surgery.

Tray sleeves can become part of the process if their efficiency in the sterilization process can be proved to medical institutions across the world. Paper tray sleeves are introduced to the food and beverage industry for serving cooked foods. The compostable and recyclable products will profoundly affect the paper tray sleeves market, as they will add some brownie points to the institutions using them by promoting them as pro-earth institutions. The paper tray sleeves market will directly affect the paper products market. Pulp fibers or composite mixtures of starch can be introduced as eco-friendly alternatives.

Tray Sleeve Market – Key Segments

The tray sleeve market is segmented on the basis of material, length, end-use application and distribution channel. On the basis of material, the tray sleeve market can be segmented into paper tray sleeves and plastic tray sleeves. On the basis of length, the tray sleeves market can be divided into Up to 10 inch, 10 -15 inch and more than 15 inch. On the basis of end-use applications, the tray sleeves can be segmented into healthcare industry and the food and beverages industry. On the basis of distribution channel, the tray sleeve market is categorized into direct sales, third-party online channel, the company’s online channel and specialty stores. The tray sleeves used in the food and beverage industry are segmented by materials, plastic and paper. The plastic tray sleeves are used for storage of short term processed meat or poultry products. The paper tray sleeves are used in serving or transportation of cooked foods to keep them hot and fresh.

Tray Sleeve Market – Regional Analysis

The current market for tray sleeves is concentrated in North America, especially USA and Canada. The introduction of tray sleeves at a global level will be integral in increasing its market size. European countries being in the forefront of dental healthcare, are expected to aid in the rise of tray sleeves market in the region. With the U.S. being the top consumer in the fast food industry, the North American market for tray sleeves is likely to benefit further during the forecast period. It is estimated that an average American eats out 2-4 times a week. Tray sleeves are particularly beneficial for take-out vendors and food trucks, who provide food at an affordable rate.

Tray Sleeve Market – Key Manufacturers

The key manufacturers engaged in manufacturing of tray sleeves are continuously focusing on product innovations and cost optimizations to attract more end users. Some of the manufacturers are Crosstex International Inc., Safe Dent Premium Dental Products, Pac-Dent, Inc. and Medicom. Coveris holds a leading position in global tray sleeves market. The production of paper tray sleeves is carried out by multiple paper manufacturing factories.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Tray sleeve market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Tray sleeve market segments such as geographies, source, grade, extraction methods, end use application, sales channel, and functionality.

The Tray sleeve market report covers exhaustive analysis on: Tray sleeve Market Segments Tray sleeve Market Dynamics Tray sleeve Market Size Supply & Demand of Tray sleeve Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Technology Value Chain

Regional analysis for Tray sleeve Market includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America) Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe) East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea) South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia) Oceania (Australia, New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of Tray sleeve. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

