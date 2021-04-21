Trade Finance Market Evolving Technology, Trends and Scope 2021- Citi group Inc, Santander Bank, Scotiabank, Commerzbank, Nordea Group, Unicredit

The Trade Finance report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. This study provides information about the growth and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2025. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Trade Finance Market with its specific geographical regions.

About 80 to 90% of world trade relies on trade finance which includes trade credit and guarantees. Exporters and importers from least-developed countries tend to pay very high fees, which increase their costs of trade while traders from developed countries benefit from low interest rates and fees provided by international banks.

Lending And Factoring done in the trade finance market is mostly short term in nature. But the coverage of trade finance is not uniform.

Technology adoption in trade finance has brought structural changes to the way trade happens globally today. With the use of open APIs, what were traditionally closed systems are now bringing in other capabilities to extend their offerings.

2019 has seen a mix of instability in the macroeconomic and geopolitical landscape. US-China Trade War and Brexit have taken their toll on the market. An estimated 420 billion USD loss in exporter revenues. In 2020, the pandemic has created an ever-lasting impact on the way business is conduct across the globe.

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Trade Finance Market Report are : – Citi group Inc, Santander Bank, Scotiabank, Commerzbank, Nordea Group, Unicredit, Standard Chartered Bank, Arab Bank, Societe Generale, Rand Merchant Bank, Rabobank, China Construction Bank, BNP Paribas*

Regional Analysis for Trade Finance Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Trade Finance market is analyzed across key geographies namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Trade Finance Market Scenario:

Technology Adoption – DLT significance in Trade Finance

Technology adoption is key for any market success and the trade finance market is no exception to this. The global trade finance gap currently stands at $1.5 trillion, or 10% of merchandise trade volume, and is set to grow to $2.4 trillion by 2025, the Asian Development Bank calculates. But this gap could be reduced by $1 trillion if DLT is used more broadly. The process of checking documentation against the defined trade rules can now happen in a matter of minutes using services that combine Optical Character Recognition (OCR), Machine Learning (ML), and Artificial Intelligence (AI). This saves a lot of time. Major banks and trade tech companies have formed consortiums to develop and adopt DLT into the trade finance structure.

