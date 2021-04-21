Teeth Whitening Strips Market: Upcoming Trends, Incredible Possibilities, Business Opportunities and Regional Outlook

Teeth whitening strips are flexible pieces of polyethylene strips that are coated with a teeth whitening gel. The whitening gel is enamel safe and usually contains hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide. Commercially, there are multiple options of teeth whitening strips available that deliver the desired results in three to seven days.

Ease of application and affordable cost make teeth whitening strips preferred choice over whitening toothpaste among consumers. With the growing demand for affordable and quick consumer products, sales of teeth whitening strips are likely to increase during the forecast period.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=464

Teeth Whitening Strips Market Dynamics

Sales of teeth whitening strips are rising on the coattails of growing awareness of dental hygiene and a rising pool of urban consumers with self-grooming sentiments that have increased awareness regarding the maintenance of white teeth. While the oral care market has a plethora of teeth whitening options available, increasing numbers of time-pressed consumers seek quicker teeth whitening solutions.

A range of products with different concentrations of whitening gels is available that deliver teeth whitening results in different time periods ranging from as quick as an hour to seven days. As compared to costly laser treatments and other whitening products, teeth whitening strips fit well in demand trends of time-pressed consumers that seek convenient, easier, cost-efficient and quick results.

Do-it-Yourself or DIY trend among consumers to whiten their teeth is also contributing to sales of teeth whitening strips that are easy to use, available over-the-counter and provide faster results. The DIY efforts are encouraged with the sentiments associated with the effects of white teeth on overall individual personality.

The whitening effect achieved through teeth whitening strips is temporary and lasts for only for few months. Further, a frequent consumer of tea, coffee and other drinks develop coloration in just a few months. The resurgence of coloration associated with the use of teeth whitening strips has led consumers to opt long-lasting options such as laser treatment. In addition, side effects associated with the prolonged use of teeth whitening strips such as the development of sensitive teeth and gum irritation are also expected to result in limited adoption of teeth whitening strips.

Teeth Whitening Strips Market: Competitive Landscape

Teeth whitening strips marketplace has the presence of multiple over-the-counter products that are eating into the market share of premium teeth whitening strip offerings. In addition, teeth whitening strips marketplace continues to witness introduction of innovative products to garner consumer traction.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=464

For instance, Crest, a leader in the oral care market recently launched a new line of Crest 3D White products that include toothpaste, toothbrush, multi-care whitening rinse and teeth whitening strips.

While some teeth whitening strips cannot be worn while drinking or eating, Crest’s advanced seal technology delivers advanced adhesion which allows easier movements and drinking of water while users whiten the teeth using teeth whitening strips.

Few of the profiled players in the teeth whitening strips market include,

Smile Sciences

Aquafresh

Crest

Listerine

Watsons

Rembrandt

Johnson & Johnson

Polaris Bright, LLC

Mr Blanc

Rembrandt

Colgate

For entire list of market players, request for TOC here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=464

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com