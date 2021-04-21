Talent Management Solutions Market Report – Comprehensive Analysis on Global Market by Company, by Dynamics, by Region, by Type, and by Application (2020-2027)

The Talent Management Solutions market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Talent Management Solutions companies during the forecast period.

A talent management solution is an integrated software suite that addresses the “four pillars” of talent management: recruitment; performance management; learning and development; and compensation management.

Key Market Players Profile

The report provides an analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various companies, which will help companies create strategies to take advantages of the emerging opportunities in the future. Production and consumption are estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate during the forecast period. As a result of meeting the surging demand, more manufacturers are expected to go into this industry.

Players covered in the report are:

Workday

Workforce Software

Ceridian HCM, Inc.

SAP SE

Intuit

Paycom Software, Inc.

Zenefits

Oracle Corporation

Automatic Data Processing, LLC

Ramco Systems

PeopleStrategy, Inc.

EPAY Systems

Cornerstone OnDemand

Infor

Kronos, Inc.

Epicor Software

Sage

Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Accenture

Linkedin (Microsoft)

SumTotal Systems, LLC (SkillSoft)

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Healthcare

Financial Services

Government/Non-Profit

Retail/Wholesale

Professional/Technical Services

Manufacturing

Worldwide Talent Management Solutions Market by Type:

Performance & Succession

Compensation Management

Learning, Training & Development

Rewards & Recognition

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Talent Management Solutions Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Talent Management Solutions Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Talent Management Solutions Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Talent Management Solutions Market in Major Countries

7 North America Talent Management Solutions Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Talent Management Solutions Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Talent Management Solutions Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Talent Management Solutions Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

Target Audience for this Report

– Talent Management Solutions manufacturers

– Talent Management Solutions traders, distributors, and suppliers

– Talent Management Solutions industry associations

– Product managers, Talent Management Solutions industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

– Research & Clinical Laboratories

Key Questions Answered by This Report:

What is the size and CAGR of the Talent Management Solutions Market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

Which are the leading companies in the global market?

How will the Talent Management Solutions Market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?

Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Talent Management Solutions Market?

