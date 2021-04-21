Tactical Data Link Market Revenue, Size – Industry Statistics, Share, Analysis and Global Research Report, 2020-2028

Development of autonomous weapons and crewless vehicles is expected to boost revenue growth throughout forecast period. These weapons can capture and exchange information as they are equipped with smart cameras and data links. Most commonly used data link networks are Link 11, JTIDS Link 16, Satellite Tactical Data Link (STDL) 16, MIDS Link 16, Link 22, JREAP A, and C. Major market players are currently focusing on research and development of tactical data link solutions to provide better communication services for the defense sector.

Initially, the report focuses on the global Tactical Data Link market definition, market overview, product scope, description, characterization, and specification. Also, the report is the latest document assessing the dynamic changes occurring in the market and fluctuating trends with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The global health crisis has led to a severe economic downturn worldwide. However, the latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Tactical Data Link market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.

Key market participants include L3 Technologies, Rockwell Collins, Raytheon, General Dynamics, ViaSat, Northrop Grumman, BAE systems, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Saab AB, and Thales Group.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global tactical data link market based on platform, application, component, and region:

Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028) Air-based Sea-based Land-based Weapon-based

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028) Command & Control Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance (ISR) Electronic Warfare Radio Communication

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028) Software Hardware



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the expected growth rate of the Tactical Data Link market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027? What is the market size likely to be during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces shaping the future of the industry across different countries?

Who are the prominent market players dominating the Tactical Data Link market? How have they managed to maintain a competitive edge over their competitors?

What are the major trends and opportunities responsible for the progress of the Tactical Data Link market during the estimated period?

What are the major obstacles hindering the progress of the market worldwide?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Tactical Data Link Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….