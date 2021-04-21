Sugar Substitutes Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the sugar substitutes market is forecast to grow from USD 14.9 Billion in 2019 to USD 18.8 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.6%, during the forecast period.

Sugar substitute contains significantly lighter food energy than sugar-based sweeteners, making it a low-calorie sweetener or zero-calorie. The growth exhibited by the global sugar substitute market is a result of various factors such as the developing economies and subsequently increasing income of consumers, rising awareness about nutrition, hectic lifestyle, increasing geriatric population coupled with diabetes, and increasing obesity prevalence. The global prevalence of diabetes was estimated to be 8.8% standardized for people of 20-79 years, which translated to 424.9 million people in 2018. The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) also predicted that prevalence is likely to increase to 9.9% of the population by 2045. In addition to diabetes, the IDF estimates that another 352.1 million people worldwide are expected to have had pre-stage diabetes, called Impaired Glucose Tolerance (IGT), in 2017. For these people, the manifestation of diabetes could be prevented by appropriate measures like diet control and lifestyle changes. The use of sugar substitutes could see an increased uptake by the people from this group as it does not cause diabetes compared to other sweeteners.

The research report further studies the growth driving and restraining factors impacting the regional market and competitive landscape of the business sphere. The study also offers deeper insights into the challenges and hurdles the established companies and new entrants might face in the Sugar Substitutes industry.

Consumer preference for low-calorie & healthier foods and increasing health problems due to consumption of sugar are main drivers of the sugar substitutes market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1329

Key companies in the market include:

Tate & Lyle (U.K.), Cargill, Inc. (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Ingredion Inc. (U.S.), Roquette Frères (France), Ajinomoto Co. Inc. (Japan), JK Sucralose Inc. (China), PureCircle (Malaysia), The NutraSweet Company (U.S.), and E. I. DuPont De Nemours (U.S.).

Market Segmentation:

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the sugar substitutes market on the basis of origin, type, product, application, end-use and region:

Origin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020 -2027)

Natural

Artificial

Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

High Intensity Sweeteners

Low intensity Sweeteners

High Fructose Syrup

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Stevia

Sugar Alcohols

Aspertame

Cyclamate

Sucralose

Saccharine

Ace-k

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Food Confectionery Baked Goods Condiments Dairy & Frozen Yogurt Ice cream Others

Beverage Fruit juices & Zero Calorie Drinks Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD) Functional Drinks Smoothies Others (powdered beverages, flavored water)

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020 -2027)

Food & Beverage Manufacturers

Table tops

Hospitality Restaurants and Hotels Cruise Line Airlines Fast food Centers

Others

Key regions analyzed in the report are:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The segmentation section offers pivotal insights into revenue generated as well as volume estimations for each product type and application. The report also offers projections about the product or application segment expected to dominate the market in the coming years. It also highlights the trends of the market and offers a granular assessment of the supply chain.

Ask for Discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1329

Major Points Covered in the Report:

The report includes a vast range of points including major players in the global as well as domestic and private players that are engaged in various aspects of the supply chain. These include raw material suppliers, equipment and machinery manufacturers, suppliers, end users, traders and vendors, and distributors etc.

It also includes complete profiles of companies along with financials, production capacity, sales volume, sales revenue, gross, gross margin, consumption, revenue growth rate, import, export, supply, strategies for growth, and technological developments.

The various factors driving market growth along with rationale and supporting information, as well as restraints to market growth are also provided in a similar manner. In addition, the report offers insights into potential revenue opportunities and threats in regions and countries, as well as government support and funding that can aid in expansion of market footprint and revenue growth going ahead.

Data and information of major players in the market are provided on the basis of region, type, application, end use, etc., and this can be further customized as per specific requirement or need.

SWOT analysis is also provided to offer a clearer understanding and identify strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats related to business competition.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/sugar-substitutes-market

Key Questions Answered In The Report:

What is the expected yearly or CAGR of the global Sugar Substitutes market during the forecast period? Which regional segment is expected to account for highest or lowest revenue share in the global Sugar Substitutes market? What are the primary driving factors for growth of the global Sugar Substitutes market? What are the challenges and restraints faced by prominent and established players as well as new entrants in the global Sugar Substitutes market? Which trends (current and future) are likely to offer promising growth prospects in the next few years? How competitive is the landscape of the global Sugar Substitutes market currently as well as ahead? What are the key driving factors for revenue growth of each segment in regional or the global Sugar Substitutes market? How has the COVID-19 impacted growth of the market? Which latest trends are expected to offer potential growth prospects in the coming years?

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1329

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized based on regional segmentation and leading players. Kindly get in touch with us to know more, and our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) Market Share

Laboratory Filtration Market Size

Bread Improvers Market Trends

Potato Processing Market Statistics

Agricultural Insurance Market Report

Silicon Nitride Market Companies

Data Mining Tools Market Research

Nanoclays Market Growth Rate

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Revenues

Probiotic Ingredients Market Projections