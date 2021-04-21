South America Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market industry is Knocking with a CAGR 11% in Coming Year

South America Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market is expected to grow from US$ 222.4 million in 2019 to US$ 533.6 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2020 to 2027

The Virtual desktop infrastructure or VDI is a form of desktop virtualization which allows hosting of desktop environments on one location such as a central server. In virtual desktop infrastructure, desktop operations run on virtual machines located at a central server and delivered to the end users over a network. The end users can access these remote machines with help of endpoints such as PCs, laptops, smartphones, thin client terminals, and tablets among other devices. VDI solutions and services are becoming quite popular among various industries such as IT & telecom, government, healthcare, BFSI, education, and retail among others for increasingly trend of mobile and remote teams. Mobile employees, field technicians, contractors, part-time workers, healthcare professionals, and teachers are some of the users who commonly use virtual desktop infrastructure for efficient work and high performance while working from remote locations

By Offering

Solutions

Services

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

By Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By End User

IT & Telecom

Government

Healthcare

BFSI

Education

Retail

Manufacturing

Other End Users

By Country

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of SAM

In terms of type, the rotary Virtual Desktop Infrastructure segment accounted for a larger share of the SAM Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market in 2019. In terms of technology, the magnetic segment held the largest share of the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market in 2019. Further, the consumer electronics segment held the largest share of the market based on end-user in 2019.

