Solar Shading Systems Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2027

The global solar shading systems market size was $17,550.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $21,348.2 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027. Based on product type, the blinds segment held over 40.0% of the global solar shading systems market share in 2019 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The solar shading systems market has observed significant growth over the past decade, owing to implementation of newer state-of-the-art technologies in the solar shading systems. In addition, upsurge in investments in the construction industry across the globe are projected to positively influence the global solar shading systems market growth.

Leading Players:

The key market players profiled in the report of the global solar shading systems market include Duco Ventilation & Sun Control, Glasscon GmbH, Hunter Douglas, Insolroll, Kawneer, Lutron, Skyco Shading Systems, Inc., Springs Window Fashions, Unicel Architectural, and WAREMA Nederland B.V.

Growth Factor:

The development of the global solar shading system market is driven by advances in fabric material and the need for the beautification of commercial as well as residential buildings. In addition, the capability of solar shading systems can be used to surge the utilization of veranda, patio, and garden, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the solar shading system market. Furthermore, technical advances that include motorized and manual retraction mechanisms have led to the development of the market.

Regional Growth:

Region-wise, the solar shading systems market is analyzed across North America (Mexico, and rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America and Middle East (Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, and Rest of Latin America and Middle East, and Africa (South Africa, Kenya, and Rest of Africa). North America is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected to experience high growth during the forecast period owing to expansion of the construction industry in the region.

Key Findings Of The Study

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics.

• By product type, the blinds segment registered the highest revenue in the solar shading systems market in 2019.

• Depending on the material, the metal segment dominated the solar shading systems market, in terms of revenue in 2019.

• By mechanism, the motorized segment registered the highest revenue in the solar shading systems market in 2019.

• Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the study period.

• North America accounted for over 41.2% of the share of the global solar shading systems market in 2019.

• The key players within the market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the solar shading systems industry.

• The report provides an extensive solar shading systems market analysis, trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

• The global solar shading systems market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

