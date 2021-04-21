Smart Transformers Market 2021 Analysis by Recent Developments and Future Scope- Schneider Electric SE, General Electric Company, Eaton Corporation Plc., Howard Industries, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Smart Transformers Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Smart Transformers from 2021 till 2026. The report covers the pre COVID-19 historic data, impact of COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The global smart transformers market to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2016 to USD 2.4 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.54% during the forecast period.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Smart Transformers Market: Gridco Systems, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Crompton Greaves Limited, Alstom S.A., Schneider Electric SE, General Electric Company, Eaton Corporation Plc., Howard Industries, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Spx Transformer Solutions, Inc., Siemens AG, ABB Ltd. and others.

Recent Developments:

In September 2017, Siemens introduced its new railway transformer “Tractronic Thinity”, which will be installed on board 24 DB-Regio trains within Germany. The new transformers system will feed power to the trains and ensure interference-free rail traffic.

In August 2017, Siemens received a contract from Mexico’s state-owned Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE). The contract states that Siemens has to deliver 12,820 pole-mounted distribution transformers (10 kVA-1ph, 15 kVA-1ph, and 15 kVA-3ph) to the CFE.

In August 2017, Siemens received a contract to deliver two HVDC transformers, with a 1,050 kV AC grid connection for the Ximeng-Taizhou project, a 10 GW transmission plan for energy from renewable sources.

In May 2017, ABB introduced a new traction transformer production facility adjacent to its South African headquarters in Longmeadow, Johannesburg. The scope of the investment is to help power trains and support South Africa’s growing railway network. Traction transformers are used to feed power at safe voltages, to essential train functions like traction, brakes, lighting, heating and ventilation, as well as passenger information, signaling, and communication.

Global Smart Transformers Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Smart Transformers market on the basis of Types are:

Power Transformer

Distribution Transformer

Specialty Transformer

Instrument Transformer

On the basis of Application , the Global Smart Transformers market is segmented into:

Traction Locomotive

Smart Grid

Electric Vehicle Charging

Other Applications

Regional Analysis For Smart Transformers Market:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Influence of the Smart Transformers Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Smart Transformers market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Smart Transformers market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Smart Transformers market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Smart Transformers market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Smart Transformers market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Smart Transformers Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

