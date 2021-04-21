Silicon on Insulator Market Size, Development, Key Opportunity, Application & Forecast to 2027

Silicon on Insulator Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The report encompasses market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. The persuasive Silicon on Insulator market report also helps to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product.

Silicon on insulator is a fabrication technique that mainly uses pure form of crystal silicon and silicon oxide for microchips and integrated circuits. This technology also uses layered silicon–insulator–silicon substrate in place of conventional silicon substrates which are applicable for manufacturing of semiconductors. This technology is having many applications in SOI wafers, high performance radio frequency, microelectronics and photonics.

Silicon on insulator technology was majorly introduced in 1978 due to its high speed, low power usage and its great immunity to latch up. They are also widely employed in microprocessors and RF signal processors. These used in the manufacturing of micro electro mechanical systems or MEMS technology. The main appealing factor of this technology is that it contains an insulating layer that results in shielding of micro devices.

The demand for semiconductors is driving the market. Semiconductors are usually the substance, a solid chemical element or compound, which can conduct the electricity in only certain conditions. Semiconductors are utilized to make the advance electronic equipment, which include high-volume consumer electronic devices. Growth in the usage of cutting-edge devices such as smartphones, tablets, electric cars and wearable devices is driving the growth of semiconductors. Semiconductors are made from various materials including silicon, carbon, germanium and others.

Global silicon on insulator market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 8.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Silicon on Insulator Market Scope and Segmentation:

Global silicon on insulator market is segmented into five notable segments which are wafer type, wafer size, product, technology and application.

On the basis of wafer type, the market is segmented into fully depleted silicon on insulator (FD-SOI), RF-SOI, emerging-SOI, partially depleted silicon on insulator (PD-SOI) and power-SOI. In November 2018, Sumco Corporation announced the termination of the long term agreement with the Osaka Titenium Technologies Co. Ltd. for the purchase of polysilicon which is the raw material of silicon wafers.

On the basis of wafer size, the market is segmented into <200MM – 200MM, 300MM. In September 2018, Shin-Etsu Chemical announced the investment of USD 996.6 Million (110 Billion Yen) in the facility investment for its silicon business. This investment will expand the production capacity of silicon monomer, various types of silicon fluids, resins and rubber end products.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into optical communication, RF FEM, image sensing, memory device, RF SOI, power and MEMS. In September, Siltronic got listed in the MDAX and became a member of the second most important index of the German stock exchange. This will help the company to broaden their knowledge in terms of shares of investors and creating awareness regarding the global market.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into bonding, smart cut, epitaxial layer transfer (ELTRAN), separation by implantation of oxygen (SIMOX) and silicon on sapphire (SOS). In December 2018, IBM Corporation announced its agreement with Samsung Foundry to produce processors. These are next-generation processors. It includes IBM Power Systems, IBM z, and LinuxONE systems. All these processors use Samsung’s 7 nm fabrication process which works on extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUVL).

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, entertainment and gaming, datacom and telecom, industrial, photonics and others. In June 2018, Siltronic has started building a new crystal pulling hall which will create an opportunity for the company to build a strategic base for Siltronic. It will help to strengthen its base in Asia.



Silicon on Insulator Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global Silicon on Insulator Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Silicon on Insulator Market Includes:

Some of the major players operating in this market are SUMCO CORPORATION, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Siltronic AG, IBM CORPORATION and GlobalWafers Japan Co. Ltd., United Microelectronics Corporation, Virginia semiconductor INC., SHANGHAI SIMGUI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., Silicon Valley Microelectronics, Inc., Skyworks Solutions, Inc, NXP Semiconductors and among others.

Recent Development

In August 2018, Murata build the new manufacturing plant for the MEMS sensor manufacturing in Vantaa, Finland to increase its production capacity. The company made the investment of five billion yen to establish the plant.

