Silicon Anode Material Battery Market 2020 Demand, Growth, Technology Trends, Key Findings And Forecasts By 2027

Global silicon anode material has been used in lithium ion batteries which use the electrodes of silicon and the raw material in which silicon can be used. The application of silicon anode material batteries can be seen in consumer electronics, electric vehicles and the others, in which battery is used as a power backup. Due to high potential storage capacity of silicon anode, they provide long lasting storage, due to its regular expansion and contraction charge and also its discharge cycle is short. For the prevention of the silicon from the pulverization and losing of electrical contact with the current collector, nanostructured forms of silicon have been used.

The silicon anode has many advantages over the other materials like it has high storage capacity which can be used for the commercial applications in lithium-ion batteries. And also due to its low discharge potential and the highest known theoretical charge capacity, it has been used mostly in the lithium ion batteries. The nanostructured forms of silicon have been used in the lithium ion batteries for enhancing the performance.

Global silicon anode material battery market is projected to register a CAGR of 43.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Silicon Anode Material Battery Market Scope and Segmentation:

The global silicon anode material battery market is segmented into three notable segments which are raw material, battery application and end-users.

On the basis of raw material, the market is segmented into silicone isotopes and silicon compounds. The silicon isotopes segment is sub-segmented into 28SI, 29SI and 30SI. The silicon compounds segment is sub-segmented into silicon oxide, silicon dioxide (SILICA), silicon monoxide, silicon carbide (SIC) and others. In 2019, silicon compounds segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026 In December 2018, JSR Corporation introduced a new pre-lithiation technology to improve the safety and capacity of the lithium ion batteries. This new technology was presented at the AABC Europe, held in France, on 27 -31 January, 2019

On the basis of battery application, the market is segmented into pure anode silicon battery and siliconX battery. In 2019, siliconX battery segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026 In April 2018, Elkem ASA has launched new graphene-based anode materials for Li-Ion batteries which have 4 times more capacity than traditional anode. The new launch has various applications in the market due to its high capacity than traditional anode

On the basis of end-users, the market is segmented into electronics, energy and power, automotive and others. In 2019, automotive segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026 In November 2016, California Lithium Battery, Inc. has announced the launch of the scaled up fluidized bed chemical vapor deposition process for the production of high capacity silicon composite anode material which can be used for the lithium ion batteries



Silicon Anode Material Battery Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global Silicon Anode Material Battery Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Silicon Anode Material Battery Market Includes:

Some of the major players operating in this market are Targray Group, Elkem ASA, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., JSR Corporation, Albemarle Corporation, Orange Power Ltd., BTR New Energy Material Ltd., NEXEON LTD, California Lithium Battery, Nanotek Instruments, Zeptor Corporation, OneD Material, LLC, Edgetech Industries LLC, and Applied Material Solutions, Inc among others.

Recent Developments

In April 2019, OneD Material has received the US patent No. 10,243,207 which helped in producing the SiNANOde anode material in low cost. This would be beneficial for the company as it would attract more battery makers and OEM customers and would help them in getting more market share

In December 2018, Elkem Silicones opened a new R&D centre at its Saint-Fons site, in Lyon, France. This new R&D centre is built in order to support its global growth with the development of high value-added silicone specialties

In January 2016, Targray partnered with Litarion GmbH, which is a leading Germany-based EV electrode manufacturer. This partnership was done in order to supply coated anode and cathode electrodes to North American li-ion battery manufacturers

In March 2015, Targray started supplying necessary components for supercapacitors to the manufacturers, with the li-ion battery material offerings. This new offering by the company includes aluminium foil, etched aluminium foil, electro-deposited (ED) nickel foil, activated carbon and binders, which are essential for electrochemical double layer capacitors (EDLCs) and electric double-layer capacitor’s (EDLC) manufacturing

In April, XG Sciences has launched new graphene-based anode materials for li-ion batteries which have 4 times more capacity than traditional anode. The new launch has various applications in the market due to high capacity than traditional anode

