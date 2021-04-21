Short Wave Infrared Market Insights, Current And Future Trends & Forecast 2018-2027

As short wave infrared (SWIR) technology provides extremely valuable quantitative information, short wave infrared camera industry have entered into new ventures like airborne platforms. A combination of short wave infrared camera and hyperspectral imager – Airborne Visible/Infrared Imaging Spectrometer (AVIRIS) – has been used on 4 aircraft platforms with the range of pixel sizes, as per the altitude at which they function. Short wave infrared cameras also find the application on a satellite platform where multi-spectral material characterization by sensors is needed. Further, commercial availability of short wave infrared cameras has enabled its unique application in the unmanned aerial system (UAS) or drones where short wave infrared technology’s unique features have enabled small UAS application such as satellite imagery for metrics related to water content.

With short wave infrared cameras’ growing application in Self-driving vehicles, Luminar, a California startup has announced the expansion of its production capacity for its LiDAR sensing platform installed with the short wave infrared camera with the intention to be a part of all self-driving test vehicle by the end of 2018. Imec, the world-leading research and innovation hub in nanoelectronics and digital technologies has recently demonstrated its first short wave infrared camera. The purported launch of commercial colloidal quantum dot infrared sensors which can replace the InGaAs technology can disrupt the short wave infrared camera market in the future.

A camera which typically functions in the short wave infrared portion of the spectrum of electro- magnetic is known as short wave infrared camera. Such type of cameras click the image in nanometers which are between the range of 900 and 1700. However, some of these short wave infrared cameras also able to image between the range of 700-1700 or from 900 nm to 2 micron. Short wave infrared cameras are generally well-equipped with a sensor knows as InGaAs. Due to this sensor, short wave infrared cameras offer excellent and highest image performance. Even if InGaAs sensors are available commercially, area scan inGaAs sensors are generally restricted by International Treat and Arms and Regulation (ITAR). This act is imposed by the government in United States. According to its rules, products should follow to strict regulations of import and export which are sold or manufactured in the US or outside the country. However, with the help of appropriate licenses, short wave infrared cameras lenses can be used for several commercial applications.

Short Wave Infrared Camera- Drivers

Short wave infrared cameras are suitable for various applications. They widens endless opportunities in various applications, such as security, industrial and scientific image processing. Short wave infrared cameras are used for the analysis of spectroscope, such as the quality analysis of various product in agriculture, sorting of plastics for recycling, unknown substances’ structural clarification and classification of purity of substances. Shot wave infrared cameras are appropriate to click the image through water in an attempt to identify metallization and defects in electrical contact. Short wave infrared cameras are also used in some civil applications such as fruit inspection, inspection of bottling plant, inspection of solar cell, and so on. One of the most important application of short wave infrared cameras is military. These cameras are useful in getting an images of border monitoring, camouflage identification, night vision and surveillance. In military applications short wave cameras are typically see through and click images with higher contrast in various atmospheric conditions such as rain, haze, fog, mist and other various challenging conditions of atmosphere. All these factors are creating positive impact on the short wave infrared camera market.

Short Wave Infrared Camera- Restraints

Highest capital investment is one of the major factors which is hampering the growth of the short wave infrared camera market. The prices of these cameras are very high in comparison with other technologies which used as substitute for short wave infrared cameras. To overcome these challenges various key players are launching low cost shot wave infrared cameras with some modifications.

Short Wave Infrared Camera- Regional Overview

Couple of years back, North America grabbed the largest portion of the short wave infrared market. The region is likely to witness a remarkable growth of the market in the years to come. Some of the major applications that are expected to grab the share of North America short wave infrared camera market are industrial, military and defense and commercial. North America region is observing growing demand for short wave infrared cameras particularly in cooled shirt wave infrared cameras from the vertical of scientific research.

Short Wave Infrared Camera- Key Players

Raptor Photonics in UK, Sensors Unlimited in US, Sofradir Group in France, FLIR Systems in US, Princeton Instruments in US, Xenics in Belgium, Allied Vision Technologies in Germany, Photon in Canada, New Imaging Technologies in France, and Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.in Japan are some of the key players functioning in short wave infrared camera market.

