Saudi Arabia Third Party logistics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 26.40 Bn by 2027 | Key Players: C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, DB Schenker

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Saudi Arabia Third Party logistics Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Saudi Arabia Third Party logistics Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The Saudi Arabia third-party logistics market accounted to US$ 14.86 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 26.40 Bn by 2027.

Saudi Arabia is one of the largest economy amongst the GCC countries owing to its rich oil reserves and various economy diversification initiatives taken by the Government of the country. As of 2018, the GDP of the country was valued US$ 310 Bn and the population of the country was approximately 23.8 Mn. The country has emphasized on non-oil sectors to create more job opportunities for the youth population of the country. Cities such as Riyadh, Jubail, Yanbu, Ras Al-Khair and Jazan are considered to be the industrial heartlands of the country. The emerging industries and manufacturing hubs of Saudi Arabia include minerals and metal processing center, automotive manufacturing industry, and plastics and packaging industry. Third-party logistics market is gaining immense popularity in Saudi Arabia and is considered as an optimum solution by companies to manage the increasing cross-border flow of goods while expanding the logistics process concept. Companies operating in the country are considering supply chain engineered logistics as an essential means to improve their cash flows, boost their cost savings, and enhance servicing levels for offering their products to market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Saudi Arabia Third Party logistics Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Saudi Arabia Third Party logistics Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Saudi Arabia Third-Party Logistics Market Segmentation

Saudi Arabia Third-party logistics Market – By Mode of Transport

Roadways

Railways

Waterways

Airways

Saudi Arabia Third-party logistics Market – By Services

International Transportation

Warehousing

Domestic Transportation

Inventory Management

Others

Saudi Arabia Third-party logistics Market – By End-User

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Automotive

Healthcare

Retail

Consumer Goods

Others

Saudi Arabia Third-party logistics Market – Company Profiles

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG (DHL)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Sankyu Inc.

Saudi Logistics

United Warehouse Company Ltd.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

Warehousing Projects and Logistics Company (WPL)

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Saudi Arabia Third Party logistics Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Saudi Arabia Third Party logistics Market segments and regions.

The research on the Saudi Arabia Third Party logistics Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Saudi Arabia Third Party logistics Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Saudi Arabia Third Party logistics Market.

