Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2020 Industry Outline, Global Executive Players and Benefit Growth to 2027

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis.

Robotic vacuum cleaner market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 18.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD 18,269.34 million by 2027 from USD 4,679.66 million in 2019. Increasing use of connected devices is driving the growth of the market.

Robotic vacuum cleaner is technologically advanced automatic vacuuming cleaning device. Based on artificial intelligence robotic vacuum cleaner is pre-programmed and sensor based product which cleans floors, windows, pools and gardens efficiently without any human efforts.

Growing demand for intelligent home appliances and rising dependency of human on electronic devices will generate more revenue for robotic vacuum cleaner providers. Advancements in machine learning and artificial intelligence are boosting the growth rate for this market. For instance, according to iRobot Corporation market for robotic vacuum cleaner shares 24% in year 2018 of total vacuum cleaner industry as compared to 13% in year 2012.

This robotic vacuum cleaner market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations in the market.

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Scope and Segmentation:

Robotic vacuum cleaner market is segmented on the basis of type, operation mode, charging type, distribution channel and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on type, the market is segmented into floor vacuum cleaner, window vacuum cleaner, pool vacuum cleaner and others. Floor vacuum cleaner is dominating type segment in the region as due to consumer goods revolution women are inclined towards adopting the vacuum cleaner for the ease of cleaning floor. This factor allows the market to grow with highest CAGR in the forecasted period of 2027.

On the basis of operation mode, the market is segmented into self-drive and remote control. Self-drive mode is dominating the operation mode segment with highest rate, considering self-drive robotic vacuum cleaners can work in the absence of human with minimal cost increment. Self-drive vacuum cleaners are equipped with proximity sensors which allows it sense the walls and clean accordingly.

Based on charging type, the market is segmented into manual charging and automatic charging. Manual charging is dominating the segment as automatic charging is latest technology and yet to be adopted by customers. Automatic charging technology is present in latest models of robotic vacuum cleaners which are less in numbers as compared to manual charging robotic vacuum cleaners.

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into electronic stores, e-commerce, retail stores, supermarket/hypermarkets and others. Electronic stores are dominating the distribution channel segment mainly due to trust issues as customers prefer to buy electronic products offline in order to get the genuine product.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, institutional and industrial. Residential is dominating the end user segment as worldwide residential infrastructures are more as compared to commercial, institutional and industrial infrastructure.

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Includes:

The major players covered in the report are ECOVACS, Neato Robotics, Inc., Dyson, Koninklijke Philips N.V., SAMSUNG, Pentair plc., Maytronics, iRobot Corporation, Metapo, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Hayward Industries, Inc, Haier lnc., ILIFE INNOVATION LTD., Taurus Group, bObsweep, BLACK+DECKER Inc., Miele & Cie. KG, SharkNinja Operating LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, AB Electrolux, and SHARP CORPORATION among other domestic and global players. Robotic vacuum cleaner market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many joint ventures and developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the global robotic vacuum cleaner market.

For instance,

In May 2019, iRobot Corporation, leading company in robotic vacuum cleaner market announced the launch of its most advanced robotic vacuum cleaner which is Roomba s9+. To complement cleaning with mopping iRobot launched also launched Braava jet m6 mopping robot. Imprint Link Technology is inbuilt in these robots to complement each other for automatic vacuuming and mopping. This robot combination will attract customers and increase revenue options for iRobot Corporation.

In September 2018, Hayward Industries, Inc. one of the major players in the market announced acquisition of Paramount Leisure Industries, Inc., a leading manufacturer of in in-floor pool cleaning systems. With this acquisition Hayward’s product portfolio has increased and Paramount’s reach to customers has widened.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for robotic vacuum cleaner through expanded model range.

The Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market

Categorization of the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market players

