Reverse Logistics Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2027

The global reverse logistics market generated $415.2 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $603.90 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2025. The research offers a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key investment pockets, major segments, and market competition.

The Objective of the “Global Reverse Logistics Market” report is to depict the trends and upcoming for the Reverse Logistics industry over the forecast years. Reverse Logistics Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts.

Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2019 to 2025 mulling over 2018 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.

Reverse Logistics Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2019 to 2025 mulling over 2018 as the base year of the market study.

Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.

Expansion of the e-commerce industry, stringent government rules in the automotive industry increasing product recall, and increased need for reverse logistics in the pharmaceutical industry drive the growth of the reverse logistics market. However, uncertainty in the reverse logistics process and an increase in quality control restrain the growth of the market.

Conversely, the introduction of block-chain technology and rising need for reverse logistics due to increasing e-waste create new opportunities for growth of the market.

The global reverse logistics market is divided on the basis of the return type, end-user, and geography. Based on return type, the market is segmented into recalls, commercial returns, repairable returns, end-of-use returns, and end-of-life returns.

The commercial returns segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing about one-third of the total market and is estimated to maintain its dominance through 2025. However, the end-of-life returns segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.0% through 2025.

Commercial returns to be dominant, end-of-life returns to grow the fastest

Among return types, the commercial returns segment grabbed more than one-third of the market share in 2017 and would maintain its revenue lead through 2025. Commercial returns allow the supplier to rectify the mistake such as wrong product delivered, damaged product, and others, and enables a company to increase its revenue by implementing effective reverse logistics process.However, the end-of-life returns segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2018 to 2025.

Asia-Pacific to be dominant, LAMEA to exhibit the fastest growth

The market in Asia-Pacific captured more than one-third of the market share in 2017 and is likely to dominate the market through 2025. This is because a majority of the logistics companies have started offering specialized reverse logistics services in this region.

However, LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa) is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6% from 2018 to 2025. The other regions analyzed in the report include North America and Europe.

Key players of the industry

C.H. Robinson

DB Schenker

Delcart

Delivery-on-time Logistics Pvt. Ltd.

FedEx Corporation

Kintetsu World Express

Reverse Logistics Company

The Deutsche Post AG

United Parcel Service

Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd.

Driving factors for the market

Expansion of E-commerce industry. Stringent government rules in automotive industry increasing product recall Increasing need of reverse logistics in pharmaceutical industry

Market Restraints and Opportunities: