Retail Point of Sale Market Forecast, Sales Revenue, Comprehensive Research Study, Demand, Growth, Segmentation and Key Companies

Modern point of sale systems are designed to sync with third-party software systems. These are tailored with features such as membership programs that award points to regular buyers and offer discounts on future purchases. The retail point of sale has its own vulnerabilities and the software is prone to phishing, and hackers can infiltrate and gain access to valuable and confidential information such as credit card details of customers. Data security concerns is a key factor expected to continue to hamper growth of the market to a certain extent going ahead.

Initially, the report focuses on the global Retail Point of Sale market definition, market overview, product scope, description, characterization, and specification. Also, the report is the latest document assessing the dynamic changes occurring in the market and fluctuating trends with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The global health crisis has led to a severe economic downturn worldwide. However, the latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Retail Point of Sale market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.

Key market participants include Hewlett-Packard Inc., Micros Systems Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., NEC Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Epicor Software Corporation, Ingenico Group, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, VeriFone Systems Inc., and Toshiba Tec Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global retail point of sale market on the basis of component, product, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Hardware Software Services

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Mobile POS Terminals Fixed POS Terminals

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Specialty Stores Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Grocery Stores Gas Stations Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the expected growth rate of the Retail Point of Sale market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027? What is the market size likely to be during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces shaping the future of the industry across different countries?

Who are the prominent market players dominating the Retail Point of Sale market? How have they managed to maintain a competitive edge over their competitors?

What are the major trends and opportunities responsible for the progress of the Retail Point of Sale market during the estimated period?

What are the major obstacles hindering the progress of the market worldwide?

