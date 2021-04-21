Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market Clinical Aspects, Reviews and Analysis 2021 to 2026

Global Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The global Prostate Cancer Diagnostics market is valued at 11600 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 19100 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2026.

The prostate is a walnut-sized gland located behind the base of a man�s penis, in front of the rectum, and below the bladder. Cancer begins when healthy cells in the prostate change and grow out of control, forming a tumor. A tumor can be cancerous or benign. A cancerous tumor is malignant, meaning it can grow and spread to other parts of the body. A benign tumor means the tumor can grow but will not spread.

The classification of Prostate Cancer Diagnostics includes Tumor Biomarker Tests, Imaging, Biopsy and other, and most of Prostate Cancer Diagnostics use the method of Biopsy, the proportion of Biopsy in 2017 is about 44.65%.

Prostate Cancer Diagnostics is widely used for the people with Prostate Cancer, The most proportion of Prostate Cancer Diagnostics is used for people with the age between 55 and 75, and the proportion is about 70.24% in 2017.

North America region is the largest region of Prostate Cancer Diagnostics, with a revenue market share nearly 49.84% in 2017. Europe is the second region of Prostate Cancer Diagnostics, enjoying revenue market share nearly 28% in 2017.

Top Leading Companies of Global Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market are Genomic Health, Abbott, OPKO, Siemens Healthcare, DiaSorin, BioMeriux, Roche, MDx Health, Beckman Coulter, Myriad Genetics, Ambry Genetics, and others.

Global Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Prostate Cancer Diagnostics market based on Types are:

Tumor Biomarker Tests

Imaging

Biopsy

Other

Based on Application , the Global Prostate Cancer Diagnostics market is segmented into:

age < 55

age 55-75

age > 75

