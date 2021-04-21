Pressure Sensors Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth With Industry Study, Detailed Analysis And Forecast To 2027

Pressure Sensors Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The report encompasses market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. The persuasive Pressure Sensors market report also helps to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product.

The pressure sensors can be defined as the device which enables the measurement of liquid or gaseous pressure. Pressure sensors act as transducer within an electronic circuit. It indicates the signal electronically when the pressure is being imposed within its range from external phenomena. Pressure sensor is also known as manometer, pressure transducer, pressure indicator, pressure transmitter, and piezometer. The pressure sensor is used for controlling and monitoring the levels of fluid/gas flow, speed, water level, and altitude and they can be used in various applications like in automotive, medical, consumer electronics and others. These days IoT pressure sensors are used for the remote monitoring and controlling the levels of pressure. It also helps in getting the reading with the help of the internet.

The pressure sensor has its wide applicability in the regions having developed automotive industry such as Europe. Rising adoption of pressure sensor in automotive and medical industry is expected to boost the demand for pressure sensor. Increasing adoption of IT & mems technology in connected device and increased usage of pressure sensor in wearables are driving the pressure sensor market.

Global pressure sensors market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Pressure Sensors Market Scope and Segmentation:

Global pressure sensors market is segmented into four notable segments which are sensor type, technology, type and industry vertical.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into piezoresistive, optical, resonant solid state, piezoelectric, capacitive, electromagnetic, others In October 2018, Bosch partnerships with Huawei in China to make the IoT suite software of Bosch on Huawei cloud. This will give a boost to Bosch in Asian market.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into wired & wireless In January 2019, Zhejiang Petrochemical Co. Ltd. will use Honeywell inc.’s process technology in order to make the largest petrochemical project in china. This will enable Honeywell to create a strong presence in Asian market.

On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented into oil & gas, utilities, consumer electronics, aviation, industrial, automotive, medical, marine, others In February 2018, SPLT, a carpooling startup has been acquired by Bosch to enter into the ride sharing business.

On the basis of sensor type, the market is segmented into gauge pressure sensors, absolute pressure sensors, differential pressure sensors, vacuum pressure sensors and sealed pressure sensors

Pressure Sensors Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global Pressure Sensors Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Pressure Sensors Market Includes:

Some of the major players operating in this market are Schneider Electric SE, Baumer, Fuji Electric Co., Omron Corporation, Broadcom, Panasonic, Infineon Technologies AG, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens, Hitachi automotive system Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., ABB, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Sensata Technologies, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, TE Connectivity, Oxensis and among others.

Product Launch

In December 2018, to support SME ecosystem Bosch launched an intelligent ecosystem platform named Phantom. This will help in transformation of digital road map.

In September 2018, NXP launched NTAG 424 DNA Tag Chip which enabled Multi-Layered Security & privacy for the IoT. These chips enable product protection in cost effective manner.

In January 2018, ABB has announced the project of autonomous electric bus by supplying two Heavy Vehicle Chargers (HVC) 300P to Singapore, which would help them to cover more market share of the growing market.

In February 2017, a new pressure sensor has been launched by Sensata specifically for gas boilers and pumps which will enable the monitoring of pump functionality and detection of clogging

The Pressure Sensors Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the Pressure Sensors Market

Categorization of the Pressure Sensors Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Pressure Sensors Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Pressure Sensors Market players

