Precipitated Fine Hydrate Market Estimated To Experience A Hike In Growth

Precipitated Fine Hydrate Market: Overview

Alumina trihydrate (Al2O3. 3H2O), often termed as hydrated alumina is a white powdery substance and is most commonly produced by means of Bayer process which involves dissolving bauxite in sodium hydroxide at elevated temperatures. Alumina trihydrate is one of the most widely used flame retardants across the globe. It is often incorporated into plastics or polymers prior to further processing stages in order to impart the property of suppressing spread of flame. Besides, it also find application in pharmaceuticals and as a chemical intermediate. Commercially, alumina trihydrate is produced in a variety of grades including wet, dried, ground, and fine precipitated form among others. Precipitated Fine Hydrates are characterized by high chemical purity, relatively smaller particles or fine particle sizes. Precipitated fine hydrates or fine precipitated alumina hydrates are commonly used as flame retardants and/or fillers especially in applications in wire & cable insulations, cross-linked elastomers, flexible PVC, polyester resins, epoxy resins, thermoplastics, paper, adhesives and paints among others. Precipitated Fine Hydrate based flame retardants are halogen free, non-toxic & non-corrosive and also impart relatively higher temperature and flame resistance as compared to conventionally used alternatives.

Precipitated Fine Hydrate Market: Dynamics

Demand for precipitated fine hydrate is expected to witness a steady growth during the forecast period. Stringent regulations, especially in Europe and North America, directed towards reducing and eventually replacing halogenated flame retardants have resulted in a significant growth in global non halogenated flame retardants market over the recent past. Moreover, increasing preference for such non-halogenated flame retardants in Asia Pacific region, spearheaded by China is expected to drive growth of global precipitated fine hydrate market during forecast period. Also, steady growth of polymer processing industry – one of the primary consumers of precipitated fine hydrate based flame retardants especially for application in key end use industries such as construction, automotive, and industrial equipment among other industries is expected to propel the growth of global precipitated fine hydrate market during forecast period. Growing use of precipitated fine hydrate as flame retardant in paints and coatings industry is another factor that is expected to fuel growth of market during forecast period.

Precipitated Fine Hydrate Market: Segmentation

Global Precipitated Fine Hydrate market can be segmented on the basis of end user industry and on the basis of regions.

On the basis of end use industry, global Precipitated Fine Hydrate market can be segmented as follows:

Plastic industry

Rubber industry

Paper industry

Adhesives & Sealants industry

Coating & paint industry

Wire & Cables industry

Others

Precipitated Fine Hydrate Market: Region-wise Outlook

Asia-pacific excluding japan (APEJ) is expected to witness relatively faster growth over the forecast period 2016-2026. Growth in the region is expected to be spearheaded, primarily, by countries such as China and India. Increasing demand from plastics, paper processing and rubber industries is expected to drive growth of global precipitated fine hydrate market in these countries during forecast period. Europe and North America accounted for significant share in global precipitated fine hydrate market over the recent past. These mature markets are expected to register relatively slower growth in terms of volume over forecast period as compared to Asia Pacific region.

Precipitated Fine Hydrate Market: Market Players

Some of the identified players operating in global precipitated fine hydrate market include Huber Engineered Materials, Hindalco Industries Limited, Alteo, and The R.J. Marshall Company, among others. Some of these companies have focused on increasing precipitated fine hydrate production capacities so as to better cater to the increasing demand for the chemical over the forecast period.

