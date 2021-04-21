Porous Concrete and Asphalt Market 2021: Business Planning Research and Resources, Revenue and Forecasts 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Concrete or asphalt is a mixture of cement, coarse aggregates, and water. It contains little or no sand, which results in a porous open-cell structure that water passes through it quickly. Pervious concrete is a particular type of concrete with a high porosity used for concrete flatwork applications. It allows water from precipitation and other sources to pass directly through it, reducing the runoff from a site and providing groundwater recharge. Asphalt is used to construct and maintain roads, parking areas, railway tracks, ports, airport runways, bicycle lanes, sidewalks, and play- and sports areas. Aggregates used for asphalt mixtures are crushed rock, sand, gravel, or slags.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The porous concrete and asphalt market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as growth of chemical industry. Moreover, R&D activities and technological advancement provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the porous concrete and asphalt market. However, relatively high price is projected to hamper the overall growth of the porous concrete and asphalt market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Porous Concrete and Asphalt Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the porous concrete and asphalt market with detailed market segmentation type, application, and geography. The global porous concrete and asphalt market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading porous concrete and asphalt market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global porous concrete and asphalt market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the global porous concrete and asphalt market is divided into pervious concrete and porous asphalt. On the basis of application, the global porous concrete and asphalt market is divided into municipal infrastructure and commercial infrastructure.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global porous concrete and asphalt market based on various segments. It also provides marketsize and forecast estimates from the year 2018to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The porous concrete and asphalt market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the porous concrete and asphalt market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the marketduring the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the porous concrete and asphalt market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the porous concrete and asphalt market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the marketwere acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of marketplayers. The marketpayers from porous concrete and asphalt market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for porous concrete and asphalt in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the porous concrete and asphalt market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and marketstrategies in the porous concrete and asphalt market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

BASF

Boral

Cemex

Chaney

China West Construction

CNBM

CRH

LafargeHolcim

Sika

U.S. Concrete

