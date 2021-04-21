Pool Speakers Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2019 to 2029

Pool Speakers Market Overview

For several years, audio devices have supported massive growth and this trend is expected to continue for the future. The pool speakers market is witnessing robust improvement due to new innovations and development in technology, which is drawing a large number of users to purchase the product. Consumers, before making a purchasing decision, are mostly influenced by commercial advertisements, entertainment channels, movies and other modes. For example, Beats Audio (now owned by Apple Inc.) and Bose Corporation are the leading manufacturers of pool speakers globally, promote their products through commercial advertisement involving celebrities as brand ambassadors.

The increasing growth of the music industry and the introduction of various streaming services such as Pandora, Spotify and Apple Music is contributing to the revenue in the pool speakers market. With the increasing demand for mobility and infotainment services, the pool speakers market is witnessing tremendous growth. Less power consumption of pool speakers equipped with waterproofing and Bluetooth functionality are the major factors, which have been driving growth for the pool speakers market.

Pool Speakers Market Dynamics

The manufacturers of pool speakers are constantly seeking towards product innovation due to increase in awareness among consumers with respect to different brands involved in the pool speaker market. Manufacturers are focusing on developing high-quality pool speakers due to the growing consumer demand for better and more effective value added products. Moreover, the increasing diversity of premium pool speakers is also expected to contribute to the increasing value share of the overall pool speakers market.

Vendors in the pool speakers industry and providing pool speakers, which are compatible with multiple operating systems, such as Android. Multiple operating system compatibility have improved the sales revenue and expanded the product variations of the vendor. Due to such reasons, the pool speaker market will prove to be lucrative during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029. However, the premium price tag related to many pool speakers have been the only negative aspect that is hindering the growth of the market.

Pool Speakers Market Segmentation

The pool speakers market can be segmented on the basis of product type, technology, IP code and sales channel.

On the basis of product type, the pool speakers market can be segmented into: Portable Fixed

On the basis of technology, the pool speakers market can be segmented on: Bluetooth Wi-Fi

On the basis of range, the pool speakers market can be segmented into: < 30 Feet 30 Feet 33 Feet 65 Feet > 65 feet

On the basis of wattage, the pool speakers market is segmented into: 60 watt 100 watt 175 watt 200 watt > 200 watt

On the basis of IP rating, the pool speakers market can be segmented into: IP67 IP68

On the basis of sales-channel, the pool speakers market can be segmented into: Hypermarkets / Supermarkets Franchised Electronic Stores Online Third Party Company Website Others

Pool Speakers Market Regional Overview

The pool speakers market is the most lucrative in the North American region due to the presence of most of the key players such as Denon and Beats audio. Moreover, the shift in recreational activities among the people in the U.S. have also increased the demand for pool speakers. Asia Pacific is expected to hold the most market share during the forecast period due to the growing number of audio related companies in China and South Korea.

Pool Speakers Market Key Players

The pool speakers market is characterized by the presence of a large number of regional and multinational companies. Some of the key players in the pool speakers market are: Denon USA, Ultimate Ears, JBL, Fugoo, Bose Corporation, Sony Corporation, Altec Lansing, Logitech International, Sharkk, Harman International, Yamaha Corporation, LG Electronics, Sound United LLC and Altec Lansing.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Pool Speakers market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report of the Pool Speakers market provides analysis and information according to the different market segments such as product type, technology, range, wattage, IP rating, sales channel and region.

The Pool Speakers market report covers exhaustive analysis on: Market Segments Market Dynamics Market Size Supply & Demand Current Trends / Issues / Challenges Competition & Companies Involved Technology Value Chain

Regional analysis includes: North America (U.S, Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru) Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Rest of Europe) South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia) East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea) Oceania (Australia, New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Northern Africa, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Rest of MEA)

The Pool Speakers market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and competitive assessment industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report for Pool Speakers market provides an in depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

