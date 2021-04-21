Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market 2021 Analysis by Top Manufacturers – VeriFone System Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. This study provides information about the growth and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2025. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market with its specific geographical regions.

Point of Sale (POS) Terminal market was valued at 6260 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 18800 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period

POS Terminals is a computerized replacement for a cash register. The POS system can include the ability to record and track customer orders, process credit and debit cards, connect to other systems in a network, and manage inventory. Generally, a POS terminal has as its core a personal computer, which is provided with application-specific programs and I/O devices for the particular environment in which it will serve. A POS system for a restaurant, for example, is likely to have all menu items stored in a database that can be queried for information in a number of ways. POS terminals are used in most industries that have a point of sale such as a service desk, including Entertainment, Healthcare, Hospitality, and Retail.

The POS Terminals industry is relatively concentrated, the top ten manufactures production accounting 87% global market share in 2015. The global market scale of POS Terminals is about 4.6 billion dollars in 2015. It is expected to reach 11.4 billion dollars by 2021, with the CAGR of 16%.

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Report are : VeriFone System Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, NEC Corporation, Samsung Electronics Inc., MICROS Systems Inc., Ingenico SA, Panasonic Corporation, PAX Technology

Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Research Study Focus on these Types:

Fixed Point of Sale Terminals

Mobile Point of Sale Terminals

Market Research Study Focus on these Applications:

Small Business

Mid-Market

Large Corporation

Recent News and Updates:

Ingenico:

February 27, 2018 Ingenico Group introduces Axium, its open Android POS platform digitalizing in-store commerce

March 16, 2011 India Ingenico and IL&FS ETS launch Smart Card Based biometric Financial Inclusion solution

Apr 17, 2018 Ingenico launches new mobile biometric POS terminal

April 16, 2018 Ingenico Group introduces the Move/2500 B, its third generation biometric POS

Verifone:

01 April 2015011 Verifone launches Android-based cloud POS system

10.05.2017 Verifone Launches Carbon 8 Portable Pos Terminal

June 23, 2017 Verifone reveals 2 new POS terminals

Bitel:

Dec 11, 2018 ARATEK fingerprint sensor featured in new BITEL POS terminal

Jun 08, 2016 PayUmoney Launches new POS terminals

Dec. 11, 2018 BITEL Launches New POS Terminal Powered by ARATEK

Regional Analysis for Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Point of Sale (POS) Terminal market is analyzed across key geographies namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Scenario:

In the world wide, major manufactures mainly are Ingenico, Verifone, PAX, Newland Payment, LIANDI, Xin Guo Du, New POS Technology, Bitel, CyberNet, Castles Technology, SZZT and etc.

Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of POS Terminals and is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next five years due to strong growth in electronic payment industry. China has witnessed a major chunk of the production and consumption of POS Terminals in the Asia Pacific region. And in 2015 China production POS Terminals about 8600 K Unit, accounting 22% global market share.

In recent years, the demand for electronic payment has been growing and the demand of faster speed of payment has been growing as well. This trend has made the demand of Mobile POS Systems become larger and this trend can be anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some of Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too. Most technologies are developed by the manufacturers instead of importing from other companies.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so its important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of POS Terminals starch will increase.

We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the demand increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

In conclusion, Point of Sale (POS) Terminal market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Industry business competitors. Our expert research analyst’s team has been trained to provide in-depth market research report from every individual sector which will be helpful to understand the industry data in the most precise way.

What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak on the Point of Sale (POS) Terminal?

– Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 is contained by May or June, With Normalcy returning to global operations through the End of Q2.

– Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting into Q4.

– Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminal.

– Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Size in 2021

– Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now.

