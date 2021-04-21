Photomask Market to Reflect Steady Growth Rate by 2025

Growing automation in semiconductor and electronics industry along with the technological advancements in semiconductor industry are the key factors driving the growth of Photomask market. Photomask market is one of the significantly increasing market because of development of chips with high circuit density, the density of the chips refers to the number of transistors built into a single chip. These factors have led to rapid proliferation of Photomask across the globe. In addition, the Global demand from various industry verticals will fuel the growth of the Photomask market. Replacement cycle of electronic gadgets with technological advances across the globe is resulting in the quantitative increase in demand of Photomask. Photomask are being actively used across the globe.

Photomask is a process of using lithography techniques to transfer circuits and display patterns onto semiconductors, displays, or microelectromechanical systems. In addition Semiconductor & IC application is expected to continue dominance on growth of the Global Photomask market. Currently, almost 30% of the photomask are used by semiconductor & IC manufacturing companies.

Photomask market: Drivers and Challenges

The major growth drivers of the Photomask market include increasing demand for high density chip, the increasing need and demand for System-on-chip (SoC), a chip that holds all of the necessary hardware and electronic circuitry for a complete system. In addition, Growth of global Flat panel display (FPD) market will drive the growth of Photomask market, due to increasing companies’ usage of operational amplifiers in flat panel display. Increasing importance of captive mask shops has led to growth of the Photomask across the globe.

Major challenges of Photomask market are technological sophistication, the continuous shrinking geometries of semiconductor ICs, worldwide financial uncertainty and macroeconomic situations such as currency exchange rates and economic difficulties are some of the major factors which are hindering the growth of Photomask Market.

Photomask market: Segmentation

Global Photomask Market can be segmented as:

Segmentation on the basis of By Type:

Photomask market segmented on the basis of type of Photomasks are used in market.

Reticle

Working Mask

Master Mask

Copy Mask

Segmentation on the basis of Application:

Further Photomask market segmented on the basis of Application. Now days, Photomask are used in these areas.

Semiconductor & IC

Discrete

Optoelectronics

Display Devices

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Equipment:

On the basis of equipment Photomask market can be segmented as

Photomasking equipment

inspection equipment

Competition Landscape

Key contracts

Key Contracts in Photomask market are as:

In May 2017, Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP), Japan based Photomask manufacturer entered into partnership with Photronics Inc., an American semiconductor photomask manufacturer, to establish a semiconductor photomask manufacturing and sales joint venture (JV) in China

Key Players

Some of the major players in Global Photomask Market are Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP), Toppan Photomasks, Photronics, Compugraphics Photomask Solutions, HOYA Group, SK Electronics, Taiwan Mask, Nippon Filcon, HTA Photomask, PKL, Plasma Therm, and Mycronic, KLA-Tencor, Lasertec Corporation and LG Innotek Co., Ltd.

Regional Overview

Asia Pacific is holding the largest market share for Photomask market due to technological advancements in semiconductor industry and increasing need and demand for SoC. Due to development of chips with high circuit density North America will hold maximum market share for Photomask in near future. Europe is fastest growing market for Photomask due to increase in adaptation of advanced Photomasks in semiconductor and electronics industry. Sturdy economic progress, driving the growth of Photomask market in MEA region. The Demand for Photomask market has risen dramatically over the past two years globally.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Photomask market Segments

Market Dynamics of Photomask market

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016

Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain of Photomask market

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Photomask market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America By US By Canada

Latin America By Brazil By Mexico By Others

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest OF Eastern Europe

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy NORDIC Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Asia Pacific By Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) By Greater China By India By ASEAN By Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa By GCC Countries By Other Middle East By North Africa By South Africa By Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation of Photomask market

Recent industry trends and developments in Photomask market

Competitive landscape of Photomask market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

