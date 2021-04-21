Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Trends, Size, Revenue Growth, Major Players, Challenges and Opportunities by 2026

According to recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Photo Printing and Merchandise Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global photo printing and merchandise market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years (2021 to 2026).

Photo printing and merchandise refer to a variety of personalized gifting and decoration materials on which photographs are printed. Printed cards, calendars, canvases, mugs, keyrings, cushions, t-shirts, etc., are some of the common product categories. They are primarily produced by using the dye-sublimation procedure, in which the printed dye is incorporated with the polymer coating of the sublimation paper onto the object. This procedure creates highly vibrant, durable, scratch-resistant, and long-lasting prints.

The rising utilization of smartphones and tablets to click and process high-resolution images in place of professional cameras offers enhanced flexibility and customization to photo editors, thereby catalyzing the photo printing and merchandise market growth. Additionally, the growing inclination of millennials towards personalized gifting options has escalated the demand for photo printing and merchandise. These products are also used by corporates for product promotions and increasing brand awareness among the masses. Besides this, several technological advancements, such as the development of lenticular printing for high-definition and 3D prints, are also bolstering the market growth. In the coming years, the increasing penetration of social media platforms and online retail channels is further expected to drive the global photo printing and merchandise market.

Get a PDF sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/photo-printing-merchandise-market/requestsample

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Photo Printing and Merchandise Market 2021-2026 Segmentation and Competitive Analysis:

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the photo printing merchandise market on the basis of region, product type, printing type, device used and distribution channel.

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Breakup by Product Type:

Prints

Wall Arts

Cards

Photo Gifts

Photo Books

Calendars

Others

Breakup by Printing Type:

Digital Printing

Film Printing

Breakup by Device Used:

Desktop

Mobile

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Instant Kiosk

Online Stores

Retail Stores

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the global photo printing and merchandise market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Digitalab Ltd.

Bay Photo Inc. (Circle Graphics Inc.)

Shutterfly Inc.

Cimpress NV

American Greetings Corporation

Eastman Kodak Company

Card Factory

Hallmark Cards Inc.

Walgreens Co. (Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/photo-printing-merchandise-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Historical, Current and Future Trends

Structure of the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US: IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800