Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Potential Growth During 2021-2027, Industry Trend and Demand Analysis of Key Players DowDuPont, Roquette Frères, Ashland, BASF SE, Kerry Inc.

Worldwide Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Pharmaceutical Excipients industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Pharmaceutical Excipients market with detailed market segmentation by product & services /application and geography. The global Pharmaceutical Excipients market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Pharmaceutical Excipients players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The pharmaceutical excipients market was valued at US$ 6,521.74 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 9,873.53 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Top Companies:

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Roquette Frères

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Associated British Foods Plc

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Lubrizol Corporation

Croda International Plc

DFE Pharma

Based on type of formulation, the pharmaceutical excipients market is segmented into oral formulations, topical formulations, parenteral formulations, and other formulations. In 2019, the oral formulations segment held the largest market share, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period as oral formulations as it is the most commonly used formulation in pharmaceuticals to treat various disease conditions. Moreover, it is a cost-effective method for the administration of medicine and easy to manufacture compared to other dosage forms.

Pharmaceutical excipients are used in the form of a pharmaceutical dosage, not for their direct therapeutic action, but for the production process, protecting, supporting or enhancing stability, or for bioavailability or acceptability of patients. They also assist in the identification of products and improve the overall safety or function of the product during its storage or use.

An exclusive Pharmaceutical Excipients market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market by Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Pharmaceutical Excipients market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Pharmaceutical Excipients market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Pharmaceutical Excipients market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Pharmaceutical Excipients market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

