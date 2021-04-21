Personal care appliances: Sales Market | Remington Products Company, Procter and Gamble (Braun GmbH/Oral B), Conair Corp

Personal care appliances Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact

Personal care appliances include various unique grooming products for hair care, oral care, hair removal, etc. These appliances may be electric or battery-operated. Improving the economic environment, growing aging population, and increasing disposable income are the key drivers of this market. Increased consumer awareness of the benefits of an electrical appliance such as fast speed, efficiency, and convenience over conventional & manual methods are compelling them to purchase various small electric products.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Personal care appliances witness high demand from the younger generation due to the increasing focus on personal grooming. Extensive social media influence has made youngsters continuously change their hairstyle and looks, accelerating the demand for personal care appliances. Product innovation and portfolio expansion offer considerable opportunities in the personal care appliances market globally. The growing disposable income of users enabling them to spend more on luxury personal care products.

A major factor hindering the personal care appliances market growth is low-cost and non-electric competitive products used for similar purposes. The non-electric products are available at a comparatively lower cost for hair care & hair removal goals, attracting the consumers with low purchasing capacities, thus restricting them to purchase electronic options. Lack of durability of products is another factor restraining market growth.

Major Key players profiled in the report include:

Remington Products Company

Procter and Gamble (Braun GmbH/Oral B)

Conair Corp

Royal Philips Electronics NV

Panasonic Corporation

Paiter

Colgate-Palmolive

Helen of Troy L.P

FKA Distributing Co. LLC (HoMedics Inc)

Flyco

Our Sample Report Accommodate a Brief Introduction of the Personal care appliances research report, TOC, List of Tables and Figures, Competitive Landscape and Geographic Segmentation, Innovation and Future Developments Based on Research Methodology

The reports cover key developments in the Personal care appliances Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

The report analyses factors affecting the Personal care appliances Market from further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Personal care appliances Market in these regions.

Moreover, the report entails the estimate and analysis for the Personal care appliances Market on a global as well as regional level. The study provides historical data as well as the trending features and future predictions of the market growth. Further, the report encompasses drivers and restraints for the Personal care appliances Market growth along with its impact on the overall market development. In addition, the report provides an analysis of the accessible avenues in the market on a global level.

Personal care appliances Market Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

A short overview of the Personal care appliances market scope:

Global Personal care appliances market remuneration

Overall projected growth rate

Industry trends

Competitive scope

Product range

Application landscape

Supplier analysis

Marketing channel trends – Now and later

Sales channel evaluation

Personal care appliances Market Competition Trend

Market Concentration Rate

Major Features of Personal care appliances Market Report:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Personal care appliances market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Personal care appliances market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Personal Care Appliances Market – By End User

1.3.2 Personal Care Appliances Market – By By product

1.3.3 Personal Care Appliances Market – By Distribution Channel

1.3.4 Personal Care Appliances Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. PERSONAL CARE APPLIANCES MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.1 Threat of Substitute

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.1 Competitive Rivalry

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. PERSONAL CARE APPLIANCES MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

…

