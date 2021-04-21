Peristaltic Pumps Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts 2020–2027

The report relies on advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to assess information. The data for the study is gathered from reliable and trustworthy sources, ensuring the authenticity and accuracy of the research study. We also employ qualitative and quantitative analysis to deliver a comprehensive and all-encompassing research study on the global Peristaltic Pumps market. The report also comprises of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Model analysis, to offer the reader with a complete and all-inclusive study of crucial segments of the global Peristaltic Pumps market.

The researchers find out why sales of Peristaltic Pumps are projected to surge in the coming years. The study covers the trends that will strongly favour the industry during the forecast period, 2020 to 2027. Besides this, the study uncovers important facts associated with lucrative growth and opportunities that lie ahead for the Peristaltic Pumps industry.

Key Highlights of Report

In September 2020, Ingersoll Rand Inc. made an announcement about the purchase of Albin Pump SAS (Albin), a company based in Montelimar, France. The acquisition is intended to expand the fluid management technology offerings of Ingersoll Rand Inc.

The peristaltic hose pumps segment held a significant market share in 2019. The most significant benefit offered by a peristaltic hose pump is its ability to operate at a high pressure.

A peristaltic pump is a non-siphoning pump, which prevents fluid backflow into the system, resulting in enhanced precision during dispensing

The paints & coatings segment is likely to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period. The versatility of peristaltic pumps can reliably manage a wide variety of paints and coatings ranging from water-thin liquids to highly viscous fluids.

Europe held a substantial market share in 2019, due to strict legislative policies about water and wastewater treatment, including the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive (UWWTD) and Water Framework Directive (WFD). Also, rise in the prevalence of neurological and cardiovascular diseases and growth of elderly population drive the demand for peristaltic pumps in the pharmaceutical application, thereby boosting the market in the region.

Key market participants include Verder Group, Wanner Engineering Inc., Gilson Inc., Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group, Flowrox Oy, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC, Randolph Austin, WELCO Co. Ltd., IDEX Corporation, and Ravel Hiteks Pvt. Ltd.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Peristaltic Hose Pumps

Peristaltic Tube Pumps

Discharge Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Up to 30 psi

30–50 psi

50–100 psi

100–200 psi

Above 200 psi

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Medical

Food & Beverage

Mining

Chemical Processing

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Oil & Gas

Pulp & Paper

Paints & Coatings

Others

