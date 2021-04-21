Peptide Therapeutics Market Statistics, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Report by 2026

The global Peptide Therapeutics market report assesses the Peptide Therapeutics industry in the global market with regards to the industry trends, industry growth, size, share, drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, cost analysis, market size in terms of value or volume, extensive profiling of the companies, competitive landscape, product portfolio, and other key elements during forecast period. The study also provides deeper insights into the market with regards to the scope and application of the market to impart a better understanding of the market.

Furthermore, the report covers various important aspects of the industry such current and emerging trends, updated outlines, growth factors, restraints, growth prospects and opportunities, regulatory framework and government policies, macro and micro economic factors, and other factors that enable to draw projections for the estimated market growth in the forecast period.

The competitive landscape of the Peptide Therapeutics market is intense as players are actively engaged in the technological advancements, product developments, product pricing, research innovations, and other growth tactics to gain a robust footing in the market. The report also provides insightful data about business alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, corporate and government deals, product launches and brand promotions, and others and their impact on the global Peptide Therapeutics market.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

Sanofi (Australia), Teva Inc (Israel), Novo Nordisk Inc, (Denmark), Takeda (Japan), Eli Lily (United States), Astra Zeneca (U.K.), Novartis (Switzerland), Shire (U.S.) Abbvie (U.S.), Ipsen (France) Allergen (Ireland ), Ferring (Switzerland), Merck (United States), The Medicines (United States), Roche (Switzerland) Johnson and Johnson (United States).

Further key findings from the report suggest

The peptide therapeutics market is expected to reach USD 50.59 billion by the year 2026 at a CAGR of 9.0%, according to the forecast period.

Kallyope, a U.S based company, and Novo Nordisk, a Denmark based Company, entered into a research collaboration and agreement to discover novel therapeutics for treating obesity and diabetes in June 2018.

North America has the largest market share of 38.2% in the year 2018. Its increased dominance in the market is due to the increased investments of Research and Development, high incidence of cancer, and increased demand for healthcare expenditure. The advent of Peptide conjugates will also further drive a rapid increase in the market.

The solid-phase peptide synthesis is expected to reach USD 22.6 billion by the year 2026, showing a good growth market in the year 2026.

Hybrid technology is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.8% in 2026.

Asia Pacific is hyped to be the largest growing market with a CAGR of 10.2%, with USD 10.51 billion in the forecast period due to high untapped opportunities, affordable cost of raw material, and increasing base of companies providing outsourcing services, flourishing biotech industry, and increasing investments in Research and Development sector. Patent expiration of blockbuster drugs would foster generic market, thus expected to provide significant growth opportunities shortly.

The Cancer type application segment held the largest market share of 37.3% in 2018. Increased occurrence of cancer worldwide and the growing treatment of cancer treatment are the key factors responsible for dominance in this segment.

The report focuses on evaluation of the given market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report provides details of the market considering the geographical landscape that includes North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. It studies production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, export/import, trends and demands, revenue growth, market share, market size, and presence of key players in each region. The report includes a country-wise analysis of the market to offer better understanding of the regional and global market scenario.

Regional Segmentation of the Market Include:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to offer a clear understanding of the market with respect to the manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and key companies involved in the market. The report strives to present the reader with deep insights of the market that can assist them in making fruitful business decisions and strategic investment plans. Additionally, the report mentions in detail about the restraints and challenges that may affect market growth. The report also talks about growth factors and opportunities that contribute to the profit graph of the business landscape.

Route of Administration (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Parenteral Route

Oral Route

Pulmonary

Mucosal

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Generic

Innovative

Type of Manufacturers (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

In-house

Outsourced

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Cancers

Metabolic

Cardiovascular Disorder

Respiratory

GIT

Anti-infection

Pain

Dermatology

CNS

Renal

Others

Synthesis Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS)

Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS)

Hybrid Technology

